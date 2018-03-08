Grand Theft Auto IV Gets Cryptic New Update For Xbox One

While Rockstar Games is no doubt pouring all its attention into Grand Theft Auto V and its upcoming Red Dead Redemption 2, it’s not turning its back completely on its older games.

Case in point. As originally noted by Gaming News 24, a strange new update has appeared for the Xbox One version of Grand Theft Auto IV, taking up nearly 580MB in space. It should prompt automatically the next time you start up the game, if it’s not downloaded already.

This path was confirmed earlier this month by the GTA News Twitter account, where it noted the size of the available patch – but not much else. You can see the tweet below.

NEWS: Grand Theft Auto IV has a 579.35 MB update on the Xbox One.

We have no news on what it is for yet

Now, keep in mind that the update was just for the backward compatible Xbox One version – it’s not currently available for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, the original platforms that Grand Theft Auto IV came out for.

Rockstar hasn’t said a word in regards to the patch, or what it could possibly entail, but Gaming News 24 believes that it could very well by tying in with the game’s tenth anniversary.

Grand Theft Auto IV originally released on April 29, 2008 and went on to become a hit seller for Rockstar Games – and rightfully so. And even in the face of the superior Grand Theft Auto V, IV continues to be a huge draw, mainly due to its backward compatibility on Xbox One. (That, and, well, it’s still fun as hell to play.)

The site reported that we could possibly see a new version of the game on its anniversary date, which is a common Rockstar Games practice with games that celebrate such a feat. Again, it hasn’t said anything, but this patch could be pointing at some sort of anniversary gift for fans, or something else along those lines.

There’s also the possibility, though, that this patch could simply be there to improve the performance of the game in general. Seeing Xbox 360 games patched for Xbox One isn’t that uncommon. In fact, Microsoft recently uploaded patches for select Xbox 360 games to look even better than ever on its latest console, the Xbox One X.

We’ll see what Rockstar has to say, but, for now, Grand Theft Auto IV no doubt runs better than ever on the Xbox One, so be sure to check it out if you haven’t already.

Grand Theft Auto IV is available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.