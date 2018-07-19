Grand Theft Auto Online: After Hours Trailer Revealed

Rockstar Games has just revealed new details about the upcoming After Hours content update coming next week! From the inclusion of world-class DJs Solomun, Tales of Us, Dixon and The Black Madonna, to an even more intricate crime network crashing San Andreas – check out the latest trailer to show off all of what After Hours has to offer.

According to Rockstar, “Los Santos is a city of bright lights, long nights and dirty secrets, and they don’t come brighter, longer or dirtier than in GTA Online: After Hours.” The party officially kicks off on July 24th for those ready to get down and dance it out!

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that maybe have taken a step away from the Grand Theft Auto series, Grand Theft Auto Online is a multiplayer experience that lets up to 30 players explore the open world of San Andreas within Grand Theft Auto V. Competitive game matches, co-op experiences, and just the overall freedom to roam the streets as you see fit.

Though the base game also offers that same freedom, Online play lets you explore with friends while taking out other players. Though this mode was met with a lot of backlash when it was first launch, often called “repetitive” and “lack-luster” by reviewers, a ton of updates have since been launched in the multiplayer-verse exponentially increasing the enjoyment factor that this form of online experience has to offer.

What makes this mode even better is that players can create a toon that looks like them, versus the set characters in the single-player world. According to the multiplayer mode’s wiki listing, “The mute player-character online avatar arrives in Lost Santos by plane and is picked up by Lamar Davis, who gives the character a gun and a car. An hour-long tutorial introduces the player to the various game modes, driving, fighting, and game progression mechanics. The story is not central in the multiplayer, though it serves as a prequel to the single-player story, where characters from the single-player are woven in”

Are you planning on enjoying what After Hours has to offer with your own Avatar? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!