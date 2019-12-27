Grand Theft Auto Online Is Giving Out Gifts for New Year’s

As if Grand Theft Auto Online players needed more reasons to keep playing the game during the middle of a time when many people are on a holiday break, Rockstar Games is giving out some free gifts soon to keep the festivities going. Just as it did around Christmas when players were given free loot for the holidays, Rockstar announced this week that it’s having a New Year’s event as well. All you have to do is play the game on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day and you’ll earn some unique cosmetics as well as some other resources.

Rockstar announced its plans for the New Year’s holiday in a post on the studio’s site just as it does when announcing the weekly updates for Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online. It referenced the snowfall Grand Theft Auto Online players should’ve encountered if they’ve been playing in the past couple of days before leading into the New Year’s plans.

“The rare Southern San Andreas snowfall phenomenon may have subsided, but forecasters do expect a return just in time to say goodbye to 2019,” Rockstar said as it laid out its New Year’s plans. “In addition, playing GTA Online on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day will reward you with a pair of festive bodysuits – the Yellow Reindeer Lights Bodysuit on December 31st and the Neon Festive Lights Bodysuit on January 1st. On both days you’ll also receive a care package that includes the Firework Launcher, 20 Firework Rockets, plus full Snacks and Armor.”

Just when you thought old school cool couldn’t get any cooler, the Dewbauchee JB 700W is back. And yes. This time, it’s weaponized. Now available in GTA Online from Warstock Cache & Carry: https://t.co/UVAZiMyIZg pic.twitter.com/agtwuwt8Km — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 26, 2019

Rockstar also reminded players that there are a bunch of discounts on different categories like real estate and vehicles to take advantage of before the sales end. There’s also a separate set of holiday items that players can still get if they missed out on most of this week’s festivities. To get those, all you have to do is play the game before January 1st.

“In addition to the presents rolling out throughout the week, make sure to play GTA Online any time before January 1st to collect a special set of holiday clothing items, including the Vibrant Check and Red Swirl Motif Pajamas, plus the Burger Shot and Green Slaying Festive Sweaters — all free of charge.,” Rockstar said. “That way, you’ll never get caught lacking when the invite to the annual Ugly Sweater Party comes in.”