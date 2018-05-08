Grand Theft Auto Online’s Business Week Update Provides Free GTA$ and More

It appears that Grand Theft Auto Online is ready to get down to business this week, as its latest update has some new vehicles and bonuses on hand along with the chance to score some big-time GTA$.

Anyone who logs in to Grand Theft Auto Online over the course of the next week will get a state sponsored gift of $250K in GTA$, according to the company’s website. In addition, an extra $150K will be awarded for each time you log into the game through May 14. It’s a good chance to clean up on cash even though you’re doing very little.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In regards to new content that’s available this week, the Overflod Tyrant and the Vapid Dominator GTX are yours for the taking. You’ll find the vehicle descriptions below:

The Overflod Tyrant is a testament to human ingenuity. We’re not sure who’s more impressive: the team of engineers who’ve taken us as close as possible to installing a gear stick and a steering wheel in the front of a hurricane, or the team of lawyers who got it classified as road legal. Take your pick and grab your Overflod Tyrant today, exclusively from Legendary Motorsport.

The Vapid Dominator GTX is the muscle car reborn: half brute force, half pristine performance and all American. When you’re looking to make shockwaves through the streets of Southern San Andreas, look no further. The Dominator GTX, only at Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

If you prefer to unlock something a little more personal, you can get a Vanilla Unicorn t-shirt and a Black Ammu-Nation Cap the next time you sign into the game alongside your lofty cash bonus.

You can also get double cash and RP on contact missions as well as Rockstar Stunt Races and the Special Vehicle Circuit. These are good through May 14 and give you even more opportunity to get rich quickly.

As for the discounts that are available, you’ll find those below. These are good through the 14th.

PROPERTIES

Executive Offices – 50% off

Biker Clubhouses – 50% off

All Yachts & Yacht Modifications – 50% off

Bunkers – 40% off

Hangars – 40% off

Facilities – 30% off

ON THE GROUND

Mobile Operations Center – 30% off

Armored Kuruma – 30% off (Buy It Now & Trade Price)

Nagasaki Shotaro – 30% off (play a round of Deadline to unlock for purchase)

HVY Barrage – 30% off (Buy It Now & Trade Price)

Ocelot Ardent – 30% off

BF Dune FAV – 30% off (Buy It Now & Trade Price)

Bravado Half-Track – 30% off (Buy It Now & Trade Price)

BF Ramp Buggy – 30% off (Buy It Now & Trade Price)

Cheval Taipan – 30% off

Ocelot Pariah – 30% off

Pegassi Tempesta – 30% off

Grotti Cheetah – 30% off

Grotti Stinger – 30% off

Truffade Z-Type – 30% off

IN THE AIR

Mammoth Avenger – 30% off

FH-1 Hunter – 30% off (Buy It Now & Trade Price)

Buckingham Akula – 30% off (Buy It Now & Trade Price)

Western Company Seabreeze – 30% off (Buy It Now & Trade Price)

VEHICLE UPGRADES & WEAPON CUSTOMIZATION

Mobile Operations Center Upgrades – 30% off

Mammoth Avenger Renovations – 30% off

Benny’s Upgrade – 30% off

Engine Upgrades – 30% off

Handling Upgrades – 30% off

Brake Upgrades – 30% off

Transmission Upgrades – 30% off

Turbo – 30% off

Suspension – 30% off

Spoilers – 30% off

Mk II Upgrades – 25% off (cost to upgrade to Mk II weapon)

Last but not least, this week’s Premium Race is the Night Ride, an evening race exclusive to the Ruiner 2000 car models, where you can attempt to attain triple RP and extra GTA$ by landing in the top three spots. If you prefer the Time Trial, you can hit the road with Storm Drain and try to win big there as well.

Enjoy the update and don’t hesitate to score that moolah!

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC as part of Grand Theft Auto V.