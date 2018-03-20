Grand Theft Auto Online Huge Racing Update Now Live

Grand Theft Auto Online players have a whole lot more to look forward to as the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series update is now live with the first of many new additions to the game. The upcoming series of updates will include five new vehicles, Racing and Adversary Modes, and so much more to enjoy within the world of San Andreas.

With the update that just went live, a new racing mode is now available:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Hotring Circuit “There’s nothing more American than strapping yourself inside of the highly combustible turbo-charged death machine that is the new Declasse Hotring Sabre and tearing around a multi-lap track designed for up to 30 adrenaline-addicted maniacs. Embrace the intoxicating smell of burnt rubber and premium-grade gasoline across 10 stock car races made for the new Hotring Sabre, and get Double GTA$ & RP now through March 26th.”



Five new vehicles have also been added, including the Taipan, the Declasse Hotring Sabre, the Entity XXR, the Vapid GB200, and the Vulcar Fagaloa station wagon. Here’s everything new coming to the world of Grand Theft Auto Online according to what Rockstar sent us:

“Now hitting the showrooms of Legendary Motorsport and Southern San Andreas Super Autos, a range of new cars your garage just isn’t complete without. In addition to the aforementioned Hotring Sabre, embrace the perfectly refined fury of two new Super cars, the Overflod Entity XXR and the Cheval Taipan. The Vulcar Fagaloa redefines station wagon chic with a range of customization options from full on wood body paneling to interior trim. And the Sports class series adds the highly customizable, rally-inspired, mid-engine four wheel drive Vapid GB200.”

Target Assault Mode – April 3rd

“The ultimate playground for wheelmen and sharpshooters alike, Target Assault demands a mastery of both. A frantic race for up to 8 teams of 2 players each, where Gunners are tasked with destroying targets to score points from a mounted gun, while the Drivers outmaneuver the opposition for further points on each lap.”

“On May 1st, dodge underwater mines, glide over scenic raceways and boost through air gates as you take on 10 unique new Special Vehicle Races featuring the Deluxo, Stromberg and Thruster from The Doomsday Heist. Then, seven new Transform Races are making their way to GTA Online on May 29th – featuring a slew of new and classic race vehicles across a fresh batch of challenging courses.

For players who want to take their competition off the race track and into more combative territory, get ready for two new Adversary Modes, along with rotating double cash opportunities and discounts around some of our favorite modes, work, vehicles and more. And throughout the weeks and months ahead, look for new offerings from Pegassi, Overflod, Lampadati and more as a host of new vehicles hit the showrooms of Los Santos. We’re also adding a heap of new tools and updates for the Creator coming later this Spring, including more weather options, custom team names and Warp Checkpoints for Transform Races, as well as a number of other highly-requested features.”