GTA Online Update Offers Discounts, Extra Earnings and More

In case you missed the news earlier this week, Grand Theft Auto Online is officially getting nightclubs and giving you the chance to live the high life when you’re not pulling off crimes and goofing off. But there are also a number of discounts and opportunities being introduced with this week’s update.

Rockstar Games posted a new blog entry highlighting these deals, which are as follows:

First up are some opportunities to rack up some serious GTA$. You’ll be able to earn double the amount of money on Smuggler’s Run, Biker Business and Special Cargo Sell Missions. And if you’re a gunrunner looking to take advantage of some tech upgrades, you’ll also earn a 2X Speed Boost that you can use towards Bunker Research.

If you’re looking to do some battling behind the wheel, hop into the Motor Wars. From now until June 28 you’ll be able to earn Double GTA$ and RP. But after that, from June 29 through July 2, you’ll be able to earn Triple GTA$ and RP from the events. There are seven maps filled with multiplayer chaos and Weaponized Vehicles so here’s your chance to get behind the wheel.

As a bonus, Rockstar Games is also providing gifts over the next week. Anyone who logs in between June 29 and July 2 will get their hands on both a Red Hawk & Little Cap and Black Hawk & Little Tee sets to add to their wardrobe collection.

The following discounts are also up for grabs between now and the 2nd:

Hangars – 50% off

Executive Offices – 50% off

Special Cargo Warehouses – 50% off

Vehicle Cargo Warehouses – 50% off

Biker Clubhouses – 50% off

Biker Businesses – 50% off

Facilities – 40% off

If it’s vehicles you’re after, these are on sale as well for 30 percent off:

Mammoth Avenger, Add-Ons and Renovations

Mobile Operations Center Labs, Modules and Renovations

Vapid GB200

Grotti X80 Proto

Imponte Ruiner 2000

So while it may not be the busiest week in GTA Online land, there’s definitely a lot to buy and earn. And next week is the Fourth of July, which means we could get some star-studded stuff very soon!

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now as part of Grand Theft Auto V for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.