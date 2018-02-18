Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition Listed On Amazon

Grand Theft Auto V has been out for a few years now, but the momentum it’s sustained in that time is nothing short of incredible. The game has managed to sell over 90 million copies since its release, and it continues to be a best-seller – even without any single player DLC to lengthen the story. (Of course, all that Grand Theft Auto Online content certainly helps.)

So it may not be a surprise, then, that Rockstar Games could be ramping up some form of re-release for the game, in an effort to hype it looking better than ever on the Xbox One X.

A recent product listing on an international Amazon page suggests that a Premium Version of the game is on the way, with a release date of March 23. Now, Rockstar hasn’t said anything, so take the listing with a grain of salt. However, it would make sense, considering that the publisher could be trying to eke out more sales from the best-seller before Red Dead Redemption 2 eventually arrives later this year.

The contents of the game haven’t been revealed on the listing, but, more than likely, we’ll see a package that includes the game, as well as some other in-game bonuses for GTA Online, such as a criminal enterprise pack or maybe even some shark cards, so you can purchase more of the goods you want right off the bat. Everything else is already included in the game already, so we can’t imagine what would be packed on top, save for content that may not have been introduced just yet.

As for other features that could be advertised in the Premium Version, again, considering that it supports the Xbox One X with advanced visuals, there’s a good chance that Rockstar could advertise that, with a “it looks better than ever!” style of approach. That’s just a guess, though.

We’ve reached out to Rockstar to see what they have to say about the Premium Version. For now, though, you can still enjoy what it has to offer, as the main game offers the best of both worlds – a lengthy single player campaign and fun action in GTA Online!

Grand Theft Auto V is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, as well as Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.