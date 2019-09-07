GreedFall Launch Trailer Released

Focus Home Interactive and Spiders Studio are just about ready to let players roam free in their new action RPG GreedFall, and they are celebrating the impending release with a brand new launch trailer. The trailer gives fans a glimpse at the sprawling story that puts you in smack in the middle of a conflict between those who would preserve the island of Teer Fradee and those who would rather settle it and make it into a growing metropolis, and some massive and mysterious creatures loom just over the horizon to make things even more complicated.

You’ll need to decide which factions you’ll ally yourself with as the conflict becomes more complicated and intense, and you’ll have a host of companions in the game to choose from that can also help your mission in a variety of ways. Each companion will have unique skills that you’ll need to balance with your chosen play style, and the various factions will also give you additional skills and upgrades to help you on your journey.

Ultimately the choice is yours, and regardless of which choices you make, GreedFall looks to be quite an adventure.

You can check out the Launch Trailer in the video above, and the official description for the game can be found below.

“The mysterious island of Teer Fradee looms on the horizon, a beacon of hope for your troubled homeland. Uneasy relationships simmer between the island’s many factions, both settler and native, and their fates depend on your decisions as a hero, explorer and diplomat.

Freedom lies at the heart of GreedFall, from deciding which companions to take with you on your quest based on their personalities and skills to customizing every aspect of your gear to look and play the way you want. With the world teetering on a precipice, how will you tip the scales of destiny?”

GreedFall hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 10th.

Are you excited for GreedFall? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming!