GreekGodx Unbanned by Twitch After Controversial Comments

GreekGodx is back on Twitch after being banned by the platform earlier this week. At the time of the banning, it was unclear how long the popular streamer would be banned. Turns out, it was only a three-day ban. That said, while we now have clarity over the length of the ban, we still don't know why the streamer was banned in the first place, but many think it had something to do with some controversial remarks made in a recent stream.

If you missed the stream in question -- or haven't seen the clips of it making the rounds on social media -- GreekGodx revealed what he expects from future love interests. And it was during this reveal of expectations that he stirred up some controversy.

"And this goes to any women, any women who wants to date me, especially female streamers that want to date me -- if you wanna date me, you better believe I will be, even if you're streaming, you're going to have to stop streaming," said the streamer. " Streaming is ended for you. Your career is done. I will stream while you cook for me and clean for me and look after the children while I gain all the money and give it to you and I give it to our children for a healthy, secure life. That's how I want to run my life. That's my life and how I want to do it. Now, it's up to you and other people in their other worlds to do whatever they want to do, but my reality is I'm going to sit here and earn all the money. You are going to be in the kitchen, cooking, cleaning, and make sure my home is f*****g clean, and I'm gonna make sure we have money to have a home and a place for you to sleep at night. It's called working together."

Greekgodx was banned on Twitch after a bizarre sexist rant where he demanded any woman he dates would quit streaming and be "in the kitchen"



As you would expect, Twitch hasn't had a peep to say about the incident or banning, but GreekGodX has had plenty to say, particularly on Twitter, where he suggested the reason for the ban was twerking during stream.

I have been a naughty boy no more twerking from me! Sorry boys ill keep that type of content for ticktok! https://t.co/w47OHogkKo — Dimitri (@Greekgodx) June 28, 2022

I seem to offended some people because I wanted a traditional relationship. Listen if you can make more money than me I will happily cook and clean for you and raise our kids. It works both ways. — Dimitri (@Greekgodx) June 30, 2022

As the situation evolves, we will be sure to update the story accordingly, but Twitch never comments on bannings, and there's no reason to expect this to change. If it does though, we will be sure to update the story with whatever it has to say, salient or not.