GRID Legends Revealed During EA Play

Today, during EA Play, Codemasters and Electronic Arts announced GRID Legends, the first GRID game since 2019's reboot. In addition to announcing the game with its first-ever trailer, EA and Codemasters also revealed the game's release window of 2022 and confirmed the following platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

According to the pair, the new installment in the long-running series, which was dormant for a little bit until the aforementioned 2019's release will come with a race creator that will allow players to select mixed-class vehicles and battle across all circuits, including new city locations, London and Moscow. In addition to this, it's a GRID game, with all the usual bells and whistles.

"The legendary GRID World Series returns and, this year, players are front and center in a fly-on-the-wall documentary that captures every moment on and off the track," reads a snippet from the official press release. "Drivers encounter fierce personalities, internal team politics, and the infamous Ravenwest Motorsport, which hopes to take a sixth World Championship. Developed using innovative virtual production, which brings players closer to the action, the underdog tale features an eclectic cast, including award-winning British actor Ncuti Gatwa."

The press release continues:

"GRID Legends delivers drama across every inch of the track. Unique driver personality AI creates unpredictable racing as cars jostle for a place on the podium. Compete on over 130 routes, including real-life tracks such as Brands Hatch and Indianapolis, to iconic GRID city circuits like San Francisco, Paris, and more. Race and upgrade over 100 vehicles from classic touring cars to big rigs, single-seaters, to stadium trucks. With the inclusion of the race creator, players can take their favorite mixed-class rides onto the track and battle it out online."

For now, it remains to be seen when we will see GRID Legends next or hear more about it, but it should be fairly soon if the game is releasing next year. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and deals -- click right here.