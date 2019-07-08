GRID on PS4, Xbox One, and PC Delayed to October

UK developer Codemasters has announced that GRID, its newest entry in the Race Driver: Grid series, will not longer be hitting PS4, Xbox One, and PC in September. Rather, now the racing game will release on October 11. Meanwhile, Ultimate Edition pre-orderers will still get the game three days early, meaning they’ll get it on October 8. As for why the game is being delayed, Codemasters doesn’t say, so presumably the team needs a bit more time to polish.

And given how short the delay is, I’m sure gamers looking forward to the release won’t mind too much, especially if it’s the difference between a polished and not polished product. Delays used to be very unpopular, but after a generation of broken and incomplete games shipping, gamers don’t seem to mind delays as much anymore.

To accompany the announcement, Codemasters teased that it will reveal more details soon and also the game’s raw gameplay, as well as some “major news.” What this major news could be, is anyone’s best guess.

As for the Google Stadia version of the game, it won’t be impacted by this delay, though it’s a bit unclear if GRID will release on Stadia the day the platform launches.

GRID will be available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it releases this October. Below, you can read more about the game:

“Capturing intense moment-to-moment racing action, GRID returns with an all-new experience where every race is the chance to choose your own path, create your own story and define your legacy in the motorsport world.

“GRID captures every moment of the race, from the adrenaline rush of lights-out to the elation at the chequered flag–and in-between, it’s all action too. Incidents come one right after the other–tight overtakes, bumper-to bumper scrapes and competitive collisions – all heightened by rivalries, team-mates and a nemesis driver who will all either try to help or hinder your progress as you achieve your goal of becoming the GRID World Series champion.”