Rollcage-Inspired GRIP: Combat Racing Speeds Its Way To Consoles This November

Remember the old PlayStation racing game Rollcage? It was a fun racing game where the name of the game was to win by racing along walls, ceilings and whatever other surfaces your car could access. Well, good news — it’s back! Well, sort of.

The Rollcage-inspired GRIP: Combat Racing finally has a release date, set to arrive on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC on November 6. The game is just about done with development at Caged Element Inc. and ready to race its way to the finish line this fall!

“We’re getting pretty excited as we near the finish line on GRIP,” said Chris Mallinson, Game Director. “It’s been surreal to see this passion project evolve into the intense combat racing experience that players will soon be able to dive into.”

GRIP: Combat Racing will see racers hurtling their way around 22 breathtaking tracks across a variety of hostile and foreign worlds, driving one of 15 armoured cars – some swift and agile, while others are brutish and heavily armoured. Players must be merciless; deploying a bristling arsenal of 9 outlandish weapons and power-ups to give them the advantage to take the lead against other fierce competitors. These weapons will allow players to not only target other cars, but also the destructible environments surrounding them.

We had a chance to play a little bit of this at PAX East earlier in the year and we can confirm that GRIP is all about intensity and arcade excitement as you guide you vehicle to victory. You can see for yourself just how wild it gets in the trailer above.

Oh, and there’s a pretty good reason why it has some inspiration from the classic Rollcage — both games have the programming prowess of Robert Baker. So there’s definitely some familiarity there, though GRIP is far more advanced when it comes to track design and vehicle versatility.

You’ll see for yourself in a few months. Dare we say, “Get a grip!”?

In the meantime, if you want to see where GRIP‘s inspiration came from, go check out the original Rollcage. You should be able to find a used PlayStation copy with ease at your local game shop. Well worth it!