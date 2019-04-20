GT Goku Coming To ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ This May

Back in March, Bandai Namco and Arc System Works announced that Goku from Dragon Ball GT would be joining the roster of their fighting game, Dragon Ball FighterZ, as DLC. Fast-forward to this week, and the pair have announced that Kid Goku will join the roster sometime this May, AKA next month. Unfortunately, a specific release date has been withheld, for now.

We also still don’t have a trailer for the character either, but presumably that will come when an exact release date is divulged. What we do know is that GT Goku’s special move will be the “Super Kamehameha,” which transforms the character into Super Saiyan 4, but only if there are two or fewer overall team members remaining. Meanwhile, his Meteor special attack includes “Super Spirit Bomb.”

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available on PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of additional ports. For more news, media, and information on the popular fighting game, be sure to peep all of previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, for more insight into why the game is still one of the more popular fighting games in the industry right how, peep our official and glowing review of it that goes into detail on why fighting game fans should check it out.

“Throughout the Budokai and Xenoverses over the years, Dragon Ball FighterZ stands out as a staple in not just a Dragon Ball fan’s collection, but in the game library of any fighting game aficionado as well,” reads a snippet of the review. “Dragon Ball FighterZ confidently presents itself as one of the best fighting games that’ll be released this year as perhaps the best adaptation the franchise has ever seen, a co-op couch brawler and online PvP game that players will return to for years.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will you pick up GT Goku when he releases as DLC in May?

