GTA 5 Actor Reveals What He Wants to See From GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto V actor Shawn Fonteno has revealed what he’d like to see from Grand Theft Auto 6. Earlier this year, Rockstar confirmed it was making the next Grand Theft Auto, but has little else to say about the project at the moment. It has been 8 years since the last GTA game was released, not counting the latest remaster of GTA 5 for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, and rumors have been circulating for an extended period of time over what Rockstar plans to do with the next entry. While some rumors are a bit strange and perhaps overly ambitious, it hasn’t stopped the hype train.

In a new interview with SAY CHEESE!, Shawn Fonteno discussed what he wants to see from GTA 6. Not only does he want to see Rockstar bring him back, noting he’s the only protagonist to be alive in every ending of GTA 5, but he wants to see other characters return as well. Fonteno stated he wants to be able to travel between different cities like Los Santos, Liberty City, and Vice City to catch up with old characters and see what they’re doing. Characters like Tommy Vercetti and CJ would likely be pretty old at this point, so it’s hard to imagine them getting their hands dirty, but they could still play a leadership role in criminal operations.

Vice City has been one of the rumored locations for GTA 6, but like Fonteno, some are hoping for a more global setting. Rockstar has always set its GTA games on islands, but it seems like some players want more freedom in the next game. Of course, games like The Crew have featured open-worlds that take place across the United States, but they lack the depth and interactivity of a Rockstar game. It’s easier to achieve that when it’s just a driving game, but things get complicated when the player has to go into buildings, explore every nook and cranny, and more.

