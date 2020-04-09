New GTA 5 Easter Egg Discovered in Better Call Saul

Grand Theft Auto V is the second best-selling game of all time. Each year since release, it’s also been one of the best-selling games. Grand Theft Auto VI isn’t even announced yet, and it’s already the most anticipated upcoming game. The series is huge, and it always has been. However, GTA 5 and GTA Online brought it to new levels of huge. Thus, it should come as no surprise that there’s still new GTA 5 Easter Eggs being discovered in other media. For example, one has just been found in Better Call Saul.

As GTA Series Videos points out over on Twitter, in the last aired episode of the show — dubbed, Bagman — there’s a brief moment where you can spot the Grand Theft Auto V Bravado Banshee, which was given away by Rockstar Games, West Coast Customs, and GameStop back in 2013.

Of course, this is a pretty minor Easter Egg, but it goes to show that Grand Theft Auto is literally everywhere. That said, it’s unclear if the show knew what the car was or whether it simply thought it looked good in the shot.

In the last aired episode of Better Call Saul, “Bagman”, you can spot the 2013 GTAV Bravado Banshee. Rockstar Games, West Coast Customs and GameStop gave away the car in 2013. @flat12gallery bought the Banshee in December 2018 and their garage is the one featured in the show. pic.twitter.com/reZ89poOY5 — GTA Series Videos (@GTASeries) April 8, 2020

For those that don’t know: the Banshee is the most iconic car from the GTA series. Not only is it a recurring sports car appearing in every GTA game since Grand Theft Auto III, but alongside the Infernus, it’s the second longest running sports car in the series. If you don’t remember stealing this thing as a kid playing GTA III, you haven’t lived.

