GTA 5 Reportedly Makes Massive, Bizarre Change to Anti-Cheat System

Grand Theft Auto V has made a massive change to the anti-cheat system on PC, which could be damaging to GTA Online players. Grand Theft Auto V is one of the most popular games of all-time and as such, it has also been littered with people cheating, exploiting things, and so on. It has created a ton of problems over the years, particularly around the game's launch, but it has mostly cleared up on console. When it comes to PC, however, the game has been in shambles for quite some time with lobbies infested with hackers that can cause unprecedented amounts of mayhem.

According to Rockstar Games insider and dataminer Tez2, the latest patch for Grand Theft Auto V on PC removes 95% of the game's anti-cheat system. While some joked that this doesn't really seem like a big deal since the game was already plagued with cheaters. As of right now, no one really knows why Rockstar made such a massive change. It's speculated that this could mean the game is getting a new, overhauled anti-cheat system if Tez's reporting is accurate. Rockstar Games has yet to outright say that it has changed the anti-cheat system, but given the company also recently experienced a major hack that resulted in footage of Grand Theft Auto VI being leaked, it wouldn't be surprising if its anti-cheat become more vulnerable.

In an odd move, the latest #GTAV PC patch removes essential components of the anti-cheat system.



Resulting in the removal of approximately 95% of the anti-cheat system. — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) October 26, 2022

The hacker claimed to have access to the source code for Rockstar titles and while it's unknown how true that is, Rockstar is probably best to be cautious and make changes to its games. Whether or not Rockstar Games will make any official comment about this remains to be seen. The developer tends to release updates with major notes on Thursdays, so we may find out more about this tomorrow if the developer wants to be open. Either way, it's a potentially noteworthy change that fans should be aware of.