Big GTA Online DLC May Be Releasing Soon

It looks like the new GTA Online DLC may be releasing soon, and if some rumors floating around are true, it could be the game's next substantial update. If you haven't been paying attention to the GTA rumor mill, it's almost been solely producing rumors about the next Grand Theft Auto game, GTA 6. Recently, these rumors include word of two returning characters and word of a release window. There have also been some rumors about GTA Online though, primarily that Rockstar Games is getting ready to reveal and release a substantial bit of new DLC starring Michael De Santa, one of the three protagonists of GTA 5. If this concept sounds familiar, it's because Rockstar Games recently did this with Franklin Clinton, another one of the three protagonists in GTA 5. This DLC was called The Contract, and it also starred Dr. Dre.

With these rumors circling about, an interesting observation has been made that could point towards these rumors being realized in the near future. As the Tez2 points out over on Twitter, the new GTA+ Bonuses only last until July 18, which may point to the release of new DLC on July 19. If this happens, it's going to need to be revealed soon, as it won't be stealth-released. If it's a minor bit of DLC, its reveal time is less relevant.

New GTA+ Bonuses are lasting till July 18th.



New DLC releasing on July 19th?#GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/AAezdTRt5O — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) June 30, 2022

For now, all we have is speculation. As some fans have pointed out, Rockstar Games has been a little quiet lately compared to how it normally is, which sometimes, in the past, has happened right before major news. In the meantime, it hasn't said a peep about any of this speculation. It's unlikely this will change as it never comments on speculation, but if for some reason it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from GTA Online next? Would you be interested in seeing Michael again via some story DLC?