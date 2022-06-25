GTA 6 Leaker Reveals Return of Two Major Characters

According to a well-known GTA 6 insider and leaker, two major characters from previous installments could be set to return in the next Grand Theft Auto game whenever its releases via PS5 and Xbox Series X. The first of these two characters is Niko Belic, the protagonist of GTA 4. As you may know, Niko Belic is mentioned in GTA 5, but the character does not show up in the game. It's unclear if this is going to change in GTA 6. The leaker doesn't say, but they do claim there will be mention of the character, who plays a very big role in the series' lore.

"Niko Bellic was never caught for his crimes. Stories of 'The Serb' are still told in Liberty City occasionally, plenty of news articles mention him, and there's even a nostalgic documentary about him," says the leaker. "The actions of GTA 4 cause gigantic power shifts in the criminal underworld and the weakening of almost every faction over the course of the game paves the way for the Von Crastenburg family to grow so quickly."

The other character who could be set to return according to the leaker is Michael De Santa, one of the three protagonists of GTA 5. The leaker claims the actor behind the character, Ned Luke, has been working with Rockstar Games. There are rumors Michael is going to star in the next big GTA Online update, so it's possible this is why the pair are working together, but the leaker claims there's more going on.

"Most likely it's in the form of a GTA Online DLC, but it's also very possible he could be producing a movie in Vice City. It could be both. We'll have to wait and see," said the leaker of the character's potential return in GTA 6.

All of this information comes the way of GTA_VI_Leak over on Reddit, who has gained some recognition after leaking Dr Dre's involvement in The Contract DLC. Of course, it should all be taken with a grain of salt. Not only is it unofficial, but it's seemingly laced with speculation. At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not addressed this rumor in any capacity. We will update the story if this changes.