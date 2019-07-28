GTA 5 Cancelled Story DLC Details Revealed

Rockstar Games was once planning to support Grand Theft Auto V with single-player story DLC, like it had with previous entries. And then GTA Online became a worldwide phenomena, and all of that got backseated for support of the online portion of the game, and eventually permanently shelved in favor of further GTA Online support. Ultimately, you don’t have GTA 5 single-player DLC because of GTA Online. That said, some new details about what Rockstar Games originally had cooking up have been revealed, courtesy of Eurogamer, and Rockstar Games’ dataminers and insiders.

Apparently, Grand Theft Auto V was looking to do something similar to what what Red Dead Redemption did with Undead Nightmare. In other words, it was going to give the game a zombie apocalypse makeover.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“What Rockstar was planning to do with the single-player DLC can be compared to adding a whole new map expansion,” said well-known dataminer Tez2. “They had plans to redesign 80 or 90 percent of the map to fit a specific theme – one of the episodes was supposed to feature a zombie apocalypse. Rockstar would make changes to the whole map to fit the zombie apocalypse theme.”

Sounds pretty awesome, right? Well, it wasn’t the only thing Rockstar Games was planning. It also had a Ocean 11-esq casino heist in the pipeline that would use the casino that was eventually used for GTA Online’s newest update, The Diamond Casino & Resort.

“The casino was supposed to come to GTA 5 as single-player DLC as well as to GTA Online,” said Rockstar Games insider Yan2295. “But as many already know, the single-player DLCs got cancelled thanks to the success of GTA Online.”

The question now is: will Rockstar Games return to the single-player DLC route with Red Dead Redemption 2, or will it be all about Red Dead Online? As you may know, Red Dead Online is struggling a bit at the moment. It’s still got a large player base, but it hasn’t taken off like many expected it would. In fact, a lot of its hype died very quickly. Maybe as a result we’ll get some single-player DLC. Or maybe we won’t. Unfortunately, at the moment, all we can do is wait and see.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.