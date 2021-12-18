Big GTA 5 Mystery Finally Solved 8 Years Later

One of GTA 5’s biggest mysteries has finally been solved eight years later. Since 2013, many Grand Theft Auto fans have wondered what the canon ending of GTA 5 is. There are three endings players can get in GTA 5. One ending features Michael dying at the end of the game. Another ending features Trevor dead at the end of the game. And the third and final ending results in none of the three protagonists (the third being Franklin) dead. The third ending always seemed like the canon ending, and now this has more or less been confirmed.

This month, GTA Online received a major update complete with The Contract, new DLC starring Dr. Dre and the aforementioned Franklin. And this update features a little bit of story content, including a mission where you are with Franklin chasing a man who has earned the wrath of Dr. Dre. During this scene, Frankling notes that he knows one of the producers on the movie set you’re chasing the man through. Franklin doesn’t mention Michael by name, but as you may know, at the end of GTA 5, if he’s not dead, Michael goes on to become a movie producer. In other words, Michael is alive, which means the ending of GTA 5 where he’s dead is clearly not canon. Meanwhile, we also know Trevor is still alive. These two tidbits combined confirm that the canon ending of GTA 5 is the ending where all three protagonists are alive.

Unlike Red Dead Redemption 2, there aren’t many mysteries left unsolved in GTA 5, and now there is one less. The mystery of the canon ending is no more, unless Trevor or Michael were brought back to life after being killed. Technically, this is possible, but so are all conspiracy theories.

