A new GTA 6 rumor has Grand Theft Auto fans worried. It’s been eight years since GTA 5, and three years since Red Dead Redemption 2. The expectation is that GTA 6 will be revealed soon, but it sounds like these expectations may be off the mark because according to the aforementioned rumor, the game is having development issues. And as you may know, this isn’t the first suggestion of this.

The new rumor comes the way of AccNGT, who was at the forefront of Star Wars Eclipse leaks before the game was announced this week. According to the leaker, the development of the game has been “chaotic.” To this end, it’s noted that they believe that many aspects of the game are shaping up to be a disappointment. The leaker doesn’t go into many specifics in this regard, but does name drop the story as a source of disappointment.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the rumor, but it’s enough to have some Grand Theft Auto fans worried. Again, this isn’t the first person to claim the game is having development problems.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only has this source not been collaborated by any substantial source, but even if a game is having development issues, it’s not always reflected in the final product. As for Rockstar Games, it has not addressed this rumor in any capacity, and it’s not going to. It never comments on rumors or anything else of the unofficial and speculative variety. However, if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

