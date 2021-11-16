GTA 6 Speculation Erupts Following Mysterious GTA Trilogy Discovery

GTA 6 speculation is going crazy again, this time courtesy of the new GTA Trilogy and a mysterious picture of a house that has been added to it. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is out on a wide range of platforms, and according to most, it’s not up to snuff. From the divisive art style to the performance issues to the controversial changes to the trio of games, the remasters are proving to be a big blemish for Rockstar Games, even though they had nothing to do with their development. All of that said, right now, a new discovery has distracted many from these various talking points that have engulfed the remasters since their release.

Taking to Twitter, user Kirsty points out that that the Lil’ Probe Inn in GTA San Andreas has “an unidentified house amongst the UFO photo display” that players can’t track down. The house doesn’t seem to be in any released GTA game and it doesn’t seem to be a stock photo either, which has ignited speculation that it’s a GTA 6 tease. Bolstering these claims is the fact that the house does appear to be very Floridian in style, which rumors claim will be the setting of the next installment.

https://twitter.com/kirstycloud/status/1460691501009174528

Of course, there are several explanations that don’t involve GTA 6. As noted, this could be a stock photo used for decoration. This is quite common. This could also just be a random house with zero meaning. However, given Rockstar Games’ reputation for teasing its future games via its current games, many are ignoring these possibilities. And of course, this isn’t the first GTA 6 “clue” fans have discovered in the GTA Trilogy remasters.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt, because right now it’s nothing more than speculation. We don’t expect any type of clarification or insight to be provided pertaining to this mystery and the speculation it has created, but if this does happen, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on GTA 6 — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.