GTA Online Announces New San Andreas Mercenaries Update

GTA Online has announced its next big update and it's releasing very soon. GTA Online is one of the biggest games in the world and it has managed to sustain that status for nearly ten years. Rockstar Games has continued to make it a viable live service game for a decade across multiple console generations by consistently supporting it with free content that keeps fans coming back over and over again. GTA Online has slowed down its output in recent years, opting to release big new content updates about twice a year, once in the summer and once in the winter, but the quality of the game is still quite strong.

With that said, the summer update for GTA Online has been revealed and it's called San Andreas Mercenaries. The update will release for free on June 13th and come packed with a bunch of new missions, quality of life updates, and other content. You'll join a new mercenary group known as the Los Santos Angels to battle Merryweather Security by sky, land, and sea. To ensure you're properly equipped for this war, a new Tactical SMG which can be fired out of vehicles is being added to the game alongside an upgraded version of the Mammoth Avengers which features a new operations terminal, weapons system upgrades. New ways to earn money will also be featured in this update, such as the ability to traffic contraband and much more. Finally, there will also be a variety of quality of life updates that include, but are not limited to things like the ability to claim all of your vehicles from Mors Mutual Insurance at once.

It's a pretty dense update and we'll likely get a better idea of the full scale of it next week or on release day via a trailer or expanded blog post. Either way, it looks like Rockstar is giving fans plenty of reasons to jump back into GTA Online this summer. There is some speculation that a reveal for GTA 6 could happen in-game later this year, but it remains to be seen if that will happen.

