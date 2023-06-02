GTA Online Getting Major Quality of Life Upgrades

GTA Online is getting a bunch of quality of life upgrades. GTA Online is one of the biggest games out there and has achieved that status in an impressive way. It has managed to sustain its stranglehold on the live service genre for a decade now and is constantly updating itself with new content. However, fans have been pretty outspoken about some of the game's flaws. Some of it is just design choices that seemingly got overlooked, others are things that fans would hope for as the live service genre grows and evolves, and so on. Over the last couple of years, as the scope and scale of some of these updates has gotten a bit smaller, Rockstar has opted to focus on giving the game some much needed quality of life updates.

Rockstar Games announced a brand new update for GTA Online earlier today and it will release very soon. The San Andreas Mercenaries update is coming June 13th and will include new missions, weapons, and upgrades to vehicles, but it will also come with new quality of life upgrades. A lot of these fix minor annoyances players have had for years such as the ability to claim all of your insured vehicles from Mors Mutual after they've been destroyed, the ability to name your garages to keep things organized, an update to the map creator which allows you to put snow down on the maps. You can view the full list of upgrades below.

When calling Mors Mutual Insurance, you'll be able to claim all destroyed vehicles at once.

An alternate sprint control option (hold to sprint) will be added to the Settings Menu.

Custom description tags for garages to help quickly locate your favorite rides.

The Willard Eudora and Albany Classique Broadway will become eligible for Taxi Work when using Taxi Liveries.

Updates to the Creator to incorporate additional props and weather options, including snow.

It's unclear if any other quality of life upgrades are coming with this new update, but it wouldn't be surprising. Either way, it's great to see Rockstar listening to fan feedback. The game continues to get better, even a decade after its release, which is sometimes not the case for long running games.

What do you want to see added into GTA Online? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.