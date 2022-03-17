Back in November, a report from a prominent industry insider and leaker surfaced claiming that Rockstar Games was remastering Grand Theft Auto IV for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and releasing this remaster in 2023. So far, nothing has come from this report, but it’s now –seemingly — being echoed by another or, more specifically, a leaker that tracks specifically in Rockstar Games leaks. We say seemingly because, unlike the previous report, it’s not 100 percent obvious what exactly is being teased, but it appears to have something to do with GTA 4.

The new leak comes the way of Matheusvictorbr over on Twitter, who recently, with no context, shared an official image of GTA 4. Following this up is a GIF with the following caption: “Don’t be long, we’re packing up soon.” And that’s the extent of what is obviously a tease of some sort.

Below, you can check the tease for yourself:

https://twitter.com/Matheusbr9895_/status/1504226199714807812

The source in question has a brief and inconsistent track record, like many “industry insiders” and “leakers” do. However, the source behind the original report is much more reliable, which in turn elevates any additive claims, which this new rumor appears to be.

All of this begs the question: is Rockstar Games remastering GTA 4 for modern platforms? It seems to be, and this makes sense given the recent remasters of GTA III, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas, which sold over 10 million copies despite being terrible remasters. If GTA 4 is remastered though, it’s probably just going to be the single-player story. In addition to scrapping the multiplayer, a remaster would likely be incomplete in terms of the soundtrack, as renewing some of those licenses would be pricey and a hassle.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt, especially the speculative elements. Everything here is unofficial and subject to change. As for Rockstar Games, it hasn’t addressed anything here in any capacity. We don’t anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

