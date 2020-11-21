GTA Online Adding Divisive Gameplay Feature

✖

GTA Online on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and PC is adding a long-awaited feature in its upcoming The Cayo Perico Heist update. GTA Online and Grand Theft Auto 5 may be years old, but the latter and its free online experience remain some of the most played experiences in the world. As a result, Rockstar Games continues to support both like GTA 5 just released last year, and this support is about to manifest in the game's "biggest-ever" update yet, and within this update, a feature is being added that fans have been asking for since GTA Online was first introduced.

When the Cayo Perico Heist update releases next month, it will allow players to play the entire heist by themselves. In other words, if you don't have any friends to play the heist with and don't want to play with randoms, you won't need to.

As you would expect, many players are over-the-moon about this news, however, others are worried, though, at the moment, these worries are based purely on assumption. While this is good news for lone-wolfs, other players are worried the heist will be too easy in order to allow players to complete it by themselves.

At the moment, Rockstar Games hasn't said a word about the difficulty and whether it had to be adjusted in order to allow players to beat it by themselves. It's quite possible it will be as hard as previous heists, and simply be harder for those that go the solo route. And of course, it's possible it will boast dynamic difficulty that fluctuates based on the number of players participating.

Meanwhile, others are concerned that players that complete the heist solo will be awarded more money than those that play with friends, which in turn discourages those from playing the heist with friends. However, again, this is assuming Rockstar Games hasn't calculated for this.

For now, some finer details on the heist are unknown, leaving room for speculation. And as a result, while some players are more excited for GTA Online than ever before, others are worried about what solo heists could mean for the game.