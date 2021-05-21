GTA 5 Player Somehow Beats the Game Without Taking Damage

A Grand Theft Auto V player managed to pull off an incredible accomplishment when they beat the entire game without taking any damage whatsoever! The feat was shared on YouTube by user UnNameD. According to the video description on YouTube, it took the poster 48 attempts to pull it off, which seems like a pretty small number, all things considered! Viewers can watch the entirety of the run across three videos on YouTube, spanning about nine hours in length. To pull this off, the player used a mod called OHKO, also known as One-Hit Knock-Out, which gives the player just 1 HP. The first video can be found at the top of this page.

In addition to the OHKO mod, UnNameD points out that this was pulled off without using any armors, and without using Trevor's ability. It's hard to overstate just how impressive this accomplishment is! Taking no damage in a playthrough of any game is incredibly difficult, but Grand Theft Auto V might even be harder than most. It's hard to image how tense it must have been, especially after sinking several hours into a run. It's impossible to say whether anyone else has ever managed something similar, but this is one accomplishment that will truly be difficult to replicate.

Of course, Grand Theft Auto fans have been forced to come up with a number of ways to keep themselves busy over the last few years! While GTA V has proven to be an incredible success since its release in 2013, a sixth entry has yet to be officially announced by Rockstar Games. GTA V is playable on three separate generations of consoles, and the game is even getting a next-gen update later this year. There's still new content being released for GTA Online, but players looking for a single-player experience are forced to stick with what's currently available. Until GTA VI releases, that means finding new ways to make the current game exciting.

Grand Theft Auto V is currently available on PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Grand Theft Auto V? What do you think of this accomplishment by UnNameD? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!