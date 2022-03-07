GTA 5 PS5 and Xbox Series X Version Pricing Details Leaked

After much speculation, pricing details for Grand Theft Auto V on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 have seemingly leaked online. Since its reveal in 2020, many have been wondering how expansive Rockstar Games‘ new version of GTA V will be. Given the game has already had one remaster and nearly a decade of content updates, it’s difficult to imagine the developer would make significant enough changes that justify an all-new version of the beloved game. On top of that, there has been concern that Rockstar could overcharge for the new port, something that would likely frustrate players even more following the rocky launch of the remastered GTA trilogy.

As shared by Twitter user @videotech_, a Microsoft Store listing suggests that Rockstar will be offering a deal to all potential players until June. Both the standalone version of GTA Online and the story mode of Grand Theft Auto V will reportedly be 50% off for the first three months, allowing everyone the opportunity to jump in on the action at a reduced price. Twitter user @Ditto2046 also shared that the story mode was listed on the Australian version of the PlayStation Store at its discounted price of $15 AUD, which roughly converts to $11 in USD. It seems safe to assume Rockstar will charge somewhere between $10 to $15 for the story mode for the first three months and then increase the price to $20 to $30 once the discount is removed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/videotech_/status/1500822220821651456

The story is $15 aud on PlayStation pic.twitter.com/c4UjW1nZJl — Ditto2046 (@Ditto2046) March 7, 2022

GTA Online will also be free to active PlayStation Plus users for the first three months, so they only have to worry about buying the story mode if they want it. Rockstar Games recently detailed some of the new enhancements to GTA V on Xbox Series X|S and PS5, revealing that the game will get a new coat of paint and some general quality-of-life updates. Although it doesn’t appear to be as big of a leap as the original Xbox One and PS4 remaster which included a first-person mode, it does include some welcomed improvements. Rockstar has also seemingly factored the smaller scale of this port into the pricing, so fans don’t have to spend a lot of money to experience the new additions.

Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online will release for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 on March 15th. You can check out all of our coverage on the game right here.

Does this pricing seem appropriate for the new version of Grand Theft Auto V? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.