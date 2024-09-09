GTA 6 Insider Eases Concerns With Release Date Delay Rumors

A notable Rockstar Games insider has pushed back on recent rumors that suggested Grand Theft Auto VI would soon be delayed into 2026. Currently, the next game in Rockstar's hugely popular open-world franchise is set to launch in the fall of 2025. A more well-defined date in this window has yet to be given, but this is the release timing that Rockstar has been working off of for quite some time. Fortunately, it sounds as though this is still the target window that Rockstar is building toward if a new report is to be believed.

In a series of posts on X, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier said that he hasn't heard anything about Grand Theft Auto VI being delayed on his end. Schreier said that he spoke to six sources at Rockstar who all said they believe the game is still slated for its current window in 2025. That being said, Schreier added the caveat that a delay could be on the horizon as the next Grand Theft Auto installment is a massive undertaking.

"The internet (and my DMs) blew up this weekend over a rumor that GTA VI is delayed," Schreier said. "Good news is that six Rockstar employees all told me they have not heard of any delay. Bad news: it's a big, ambitious game and could very well slip! Too much time left to say anything definitive. Six staff told me they weren't informed of a delay. For all I know, Rockstar's executive team could have decided months ago to delay GTA VI without telling the company. But the lack of internal announcement suggests that the Twitter rumor was nonsense."

Obviously, for those looking to play GTA VI as soon as possible, it's great to hear that the latest rumor tied to the game could've been false. Still, as Schreier mentions, that doesn't mean that the game is completely clear of getting delayed at some point in the months ahead. Instead, fans will just have to continue to hope and pray that Rockstar doesn't run into any major issues with GTA VI's development as the project enters its final stages.

Grand Theft Auto VI is in the works for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. A PC version of the game is expected to launch eventually, although these plans have yet to be shared by Rockstar.