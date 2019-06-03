Rumor: Grand Theft Auto 6 May Have A Female Protagonist

For Grand Theft Auto V, Rockstar broke tradition of one player character and had three playable protagonists. And according to a new rumor, for Grand Theft Auto VI, Rockstar is once again going to break tradition and will feature a female protagonist. As you may know, in every previous GTA the protagonist has always been male, but it looks like Rockstar may be changing some things up for the next installment in open-world series.

As you may know, rumor that GTA VI will star a female protagonist has been floating around for awhile, but has resurfaced again via Daily Star. That said, while it’s a long-running rumor, it should be taken with a grain of salt. The sources are “insiders” and of the “anonymous” variety, so there’s not a lot of weight behind the claims. In other words, don’t take any of this to the bookies.

Ever since the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 last October, the GTA VI rumors have slowly but surely begun surfacing. Just back in April, a resume of a Rockstar employee suggested that a new installment in the series is already in development. Meanwhile, last month the game’s first story and gameplay details reportedly leaked.

According to the leak, the new GTA will take place across two big cities: Vice City and Liberty City and everything in between the two. And this lines up with previous leaks about the game. As for the story, the leak claims you play as a small-time criminal in Liberty City doing odd jobs and small-time crime, but eventually you find yourself running with a famous gang down in Vice City, where you rise the ranks until you become one of the biggest drug lords in the world.

Again, all of this is unofficial information, so don’t take any of it as fact. And unfortunately, the next GTA is likely at least a few years off, so we probably won’t be hearing about it in an official capacity anytime soon. In other words, we are just going to have settle for rumors and “leaks.”

