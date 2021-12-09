Grand Theft Auto Announcement Leaves GTA Fans Upset Over GTA 6

A new Grand Theft Auto announcement from Rockstar Games has left GTA fans upset over GTA 6. Today, the next big GTA Online content update — featuring GTA 5’s Franklin and Dr. Dre — was announced, and ever since then, GTA 6 has been trending on Twitter. If anyone thought, for some reason, that GTA Online was going anywhere or that support for it would start to slow down, well, today’s announcement was a reminder that this isn’t happening anytime soon. Of course, fans of GTA Online were excited and embraced today’s news, but Grand Theft Auto fans over GTA Online and GTA 5 and looking forward to GTA 6, today’s news was another painful reminder that GTA 6 is nowhere near releasing

According to various rumors and reports, GTA 6 is at least 2 or 3 years away from releasing. That said, many Grand Theft Auto fans may not last this long. Every time there’s some major GTA news that isn’t GTA 6 trends on Twitter, and this time was no exception. Much of this trend is fueled by memes and farming engagment, however, as someone who sifts through these tweets every time GTA 6 trends, I’m starting to notice more and more Grand Theft Auto fans genuinely lose hope over the game.

Jumping on the trend, fans have used the opportunity to point out that Rockstar Games is doing literally anything and everything besides giving fans Grand Theft Auto, and there is some truth to this. Between continued support of GTA Online, the recent remasters of the GTA Trilogy, and the upcoming remaster of GTA 5, Rockstar Games is doing everything but giving fans GTA 6, and a remaster of GTA 4, but according to various rumors, this could be changing soon. Meanwhile, one fan used the trend to point out that GTA 5 and GTA Online are so old that the iPhone 4 was new when the games were released.

Rockstar is really doing everything besides giving us GTA 6 https://t.co/UrO24jfUr1 — Mr. Pikliz Powerhouse🇭🇹 (@Carlitos_J17) December 8, 2021

GTA 5 is so old that this chick has an iPhone 4 🤣

Where's GTA 6? pic.twitter.com/2WWzpprCsc — Jayy (@JayyTee10554183) December 8, 2021

So, why hasn’t Rockstar Games released GTA 6 yet? Well, there are many elements contributing to this, but one of the biggest reasons is that GTA 5 and GTA Online continue to make Rockstar Games and its parent company of Take-Two Interactive unimaginable amounts of money. Grand Theft Auto fans continue to come back and play GTA Online en masse.

Rockstar have done it again. Yes. I’m re downloading gta 5 like a mug even tho Gta 6 should be out right now. pic.twitter.com/G3WR8yn4rF — Row (@RowBlack_) December 8, 2021

