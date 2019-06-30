Rumor: GTA 6 Leak Reveals Major Details About The PS5 and Xbox Scarlett Game

A new Grand Theft Auto VI rumor has surfaced over on Reddit. More specifically, there’s a potential GTA 6 information dump over on Reddit right now claiming all sorts of things, some of which lines up with previous reports, rumors, and leaks, some brand-new. Most importantly, the rumor claims the game is next-gen only, meaning PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett. Further, the rumor says the game has been in some form of development since 2012, but didn’t really kick into proper production until 2015 under the codename of “Project Americas,” and now that Red Dead Redemption 2 has shipped, it’s in full production with almost the entire full force of Rockstar Games behind it.

There’s also a mention of the game’s setting: Vice City. But that’s not all, it’s also claiming it’s also set in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with some missions taking place in Liberty City (New York City) as well. Again, this loosely lines up with what previous leaks and rumors have said. The leaker also mentions that Cuba may be in the game at some point, but this is less concrete.

Unlike GTA V, there will only be one playable protagonist, which the rumor alleges will be male, not female, which some previous leaks have claimed. It also won’t be set in modern times, but will take place in the 70s and 80s, and won’t be as committed to realism as RDR2.

“You play as an up and coming drug lord-wannabe named ‘Ricardo,’ reads the rumor. “Another key character called ‘Kacey; is a part of the narrative. You start off as a grunt doing runs as a cocaine smuggler from Vice City to the new large South American area before making connections with big time drug lords and making your way up.”

Again, this loosely lines up with what has said about the game in the past in various reports, which have all claimed multiple cities. Interestingly, a new detail from the rumor says that a “GIANT” prison will play an important part in the game as well.

Here are some other tidbits it says about the game:

Is structured into chapters.

Weather (hurricanes, floods, etc.) is a “heavy focus.”

Buildings and vehicles will change over eras. Apparently this has been causing issues for the team.

Full economy that is “next level.”

“HEAVILY” inspired by Netflix’s Narcos.

70/80s soundtrack.

A young Martin Madrazo will make an appearance, as will his father, who’s a big drug lord at the time. You do some missions for the family.

Drug empire building is an important mechanic that works similar to Vice City Stories, but “MUCH bigger.”

You can only have weapons on your person, and body armor now shows up. No virtual backpack. All your equipment will be stored in the trunk of your personal vehicle.

LOTS of subtitles, because characters will speak their native languages.

HIV and immigration crisis of the time will be touched upon.

Fictional Fidel Castro will appear.

Game is primary focus of Rockstar Games, alongside Bully 2 (which you can read more about here.)

Is currently in pre-alpha. No word of a release date.

Of course, take all of this with a major grain of salt. That said, some of it we’ve heard before, so that’s certainly interesting. As for the credibility of the source, there’s none. They claim to have heard all of this from two games journalists, and they also have a friend at Rockstar Games that more or less confirmed it all. However, even if it’s all true, it’s all also subject to change.

