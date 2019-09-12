GTA 6: Are These The First Images of The New Grand Theft Auto?

The first images of Grand Theft Auto VI may have leaked online, or at least that’s what some hopeful Grand Theft Auto fans looking forward to GTA 6 believe. The leak comes way of a since-deleted post over on Reddit. In fact, the account that made the post has also since been deleted. In other words, we’re dealing with a dubious source and the images themselves also seem a bit suspicious. So, take everything below with a grain of salt. That said, sometimes the most shoddy leaks turn out to be legit, and there’s been some pretty sketchy leaks in the past pertaining to Rockstar Games that turned out to be real, so you never know.

The first leaked image features a character model with their back conveniently turned away from the camera. It’s blurry like the other screenshots, so it’s hard to get much detail, but the character is wearing some Super Trooper-esq sunglasses and appears to be in a city lit up with neon colors. The second image features an airplane, an airport, and a mini-map, all of which are pretty easy to fake. And the last image almost looks more like concept art than a screenshot. It features what looks like a 80s cop car in some heavy rain. The camera position of this one is especially suspicious. Alas, they look fake, and they probably are, but where there’s a chance, there’s some betting.

Seriam essa imagens vazadas de Grand Theft Auto 6? Foram postadas por um usuário do Reddit. #games pic.twitter.com/G8l6sAA3lh — Supervault (@SuperVault) September 12, 2019

As you can see, the screenshots seem to line-up with the rumored 80’s Miami setting, but there’s a good chance these were created with those previous “leaks” in mind.

At the moment, we don’t know anything about the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series, which hasn’t even been confirmed by Rockstar Games yet. That said, Rockstar Games is undoubtedly working on a new entry in the best-selling series, an entry that we certainly won’t see until the PS5 and Xbox Scarlett.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do you think these screenshots are legit?