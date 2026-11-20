FromSoftware is one of gaming’s most recognizable names, largely because of the addictive difficulty of its games. Dark Souls and Elden Ring have given it widespread acclaim, while Bloodborne remains one of the most beloved titles of all time. Even now, fans eagerly await its Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive, The Duskbloods. However, some of FromSoftware’s most interesting ideas haven’t been explored in decades. And one recent indie developer shows just how influential those games were and how they can capture the same success as FromSoftware’s soulslike entries, especially considering they were responsible for the genre’s creation.

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King’s Field is one of FromSoftware’s most underrated games and largely helped the soulslike genre form. Yet, despite how important it is, the series has all but disappeared. That is until indie developer Freshly Baked Games released Queen’s Domain. The reception from reviewers and players has been incredible, showing that there is still an audience for this type of dungeon crawler. It is also a strong argument that FromSoftware should return to King’s Field and revive one of its legacy franchises with modern hardware and standards.

King’s Field Deserves More Recognition for Its Influence on Dark Souls

image Courtesy of FromSoftware

Long before FromSoftware became known for its punishing boss fights, it proved it could create immersive and engaging fantasy worlds with King’s Field. Released in 1994 for the original PlayStation, King’s Field was FromSoftware’s first video game. It established many of the characteristics the studio is known for, such as oppressive environments, cryptic storytelling, unforgiving enemies, and minimal guidance. Even the Moonlight Sword, which has appeared throughout FromSoftware’s history in various forms, was first introduced here.

The influence of King’s Field on the soulslike genre is something Hidetaka Miyazaki himself has acknowledged. While Demon’s Souls wasn’t developed as a sequel, it certainly feels like an expanded version of the formula. There are clear similarities between the games, particularly in how they encourage players to overcome challenges through patience, experimentation, and knowledge of their surroundings rather than overwhelming enemies with brute force.

One of my favorite things about FromSoftware’s RPGs is their storytelling, particularly how the environment contributes to this. There is something special about standing outside a dark tunnel, debating whether whatever treasure lies inside is worth risking your progress and life. King’s Field capitalized on that feeling through its first-person perspective, creating a degree of vulnerability that distinguishes it from modern soulslike games. Unfortunately, the series hasn’t received a mainline entry since King’s Field IV in 2001.

Queen’s Domain Proves There Is Still Demand for King’s Field

image Courtesy of Freshly Baked Games

But on October 30th, 2026, King’s Field fans got the next best thing in Queen’s Domain. Players explore the mysterious Isle of Neasied while searching for their missing father, discovering secrets, collecting weapons, and battling monsters. Its retro graphics, stamina-based combat, and labyrinthine environments make it feel immediately like King’s Field, but this isn’t just nostalgia bait. The game is genuinely incredible and deserves all its praise.

But the game isn’t just copying FromSoftware. Queen’s Domain gives players the Holy Sword Endu, which does more than just slay enemies. It gives players aerial movement abilities that transform how they explore environments, almost leaning into a Metroidvania feel. Revisiting locations after gaining upgrades unveils new secrets and keeps players on their toes. Progression across Queen’s Domain is incredibly rewarding and goes beyond just being influenced by FromSoftware and creating its own identity.

The reception speaks for itself. Freshly Baked Games announced that Queen’s Domain sold 100,000 copies within five days of release. It also boasts an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam across 5,600 reviews. The appeal of this style of game cannot be understated enough. Other games like this have come and gone, such as Dread Delusion, but Queen’s Domain demanded attention, and it has absolutely received it.

FromSoftware Could Find Great Success With a Modern King’s Field Game

image courtesy of fromsoftware

FromSoftware returning to an older franchise wouldn’t be a surprise. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon revived the series in 2023 after nearly a decade of being dormant. Rather than forcing its soulslike formula onto the franchise, FromSoftware kept the game to its series’ roots while implementing modern elements from its current franchises. This is absolutely the direction a new King’s Field game has to go, and it is past time that we receive a new game in this cult classic series.

Exploring an interconnected kingdom with the environmental detail of Elden Ring, the unsettling atmosphere of Bloodborne, and the first-person exploration of King’s Field. Valor Mortis proved a first-person soulslike could work, but FromSoftware can take this to another level. The studio’s responsive combat, sophisticated enemy behavior, expanded magic systems, and environmental puzzles with a King’s Field name would be a dream come true.

Sadly, FromSoftware and Miyazaki have expressed reservations about reviving King’s Field, though this was back in 2016. But Queen’s Domain is a great example of why revisiting the past and taking risks is important. FromSoftware should not abandon soulslike games, but it has the bandwidth and resources to diversify its library. A new King’s Field is the perfect way to do that, and it would even minimize the risk considering the series has an established foundation.