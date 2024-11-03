New GTA 6 Tease Gets Fans Ready for New Trailer

A new GTA 6 tease from a former Rockstar Games developer who worked on the game has Grand Theft Auto fans ready and excited for the game’s next trailer, which may be releasing later this month. When the game’s second trailer drops, fans should be prepared to be blown away, or at least that is what the aforementioned developer is teasing.

In a recent interview, Ben Hinchliffe — a developer who left Rockstar Games in 2021, but not before he worked on GTA 6 — teased that the next installment is going to set bars just like Red Redemption 2 and GTA 5 before it.

Those who have played Red Dead Redemption 2 will know it was the most impressive open world to date when the game released in 2018. Six years later and this hasn’t changed. We have had six years of releases, and nothing has come close to Red Dead Redemption 2, which is not just a technical marvel, but brought to life with the most immersive and emergent gameplay the industry has ever seen, and probably will ever see until GTA 6 releases next year.

“You only have to look at how every game Rockstar has done has evolved in some way,” said Hinchcliffe while speaking to GTA VI O’clock. “And you could argue that manta before… that every element of the game moves forward in terms of feeling more realistic and people acting and behaving more realistic as every game is iterated through each cycle.”

Hinchliffe continued: “It will blow people away. It will sell an absolute ton as it always does, right? People will be taking about it for ages just like with GTA 5. And I’m really excited for people to get their hands on it and get in and play it, just because I think they [Rockstar] has raised the bar again just like they always do.”

Of course, Hinchcliffe worked on the game in some capacity, and worked at Rockstar Games even longer, so take this tease with a pinch of salt, but these are some big claims from the developer. That said, to be fair, this is everyone’s expectation of GTA 6. There is a reason it is the most anticipated release in entertainment history.

Grand Theft Auto VI is set to release worldwide sometime during holiday 2025 via PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on GTA 6 — including all of the latest GTA 6 news, all of the latest GTA 6 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest GTA 6 speculation — click here.