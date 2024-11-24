New GTA 6 Tease Has Fans More Excited Than Ever

GTA 6 is not just the most anticipated video game release of all time, but the most anticipated release in entertainment history. Suffice to say, Grand Theft Auto fans — all 200 million of them — are excited to play the first GTA game since 2013, when Rockstar Games released GTA 5. And in a new tease has them even more excited than ever.

The big question going into GTA 6 is whether or not Rockstar Games can live up to the hype. The release of Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018 suggests it can, but while RDR2 had a massive level of anticipation, GTA 6 has far more. When the next Grand Theft Auto game releases, it will be a cultural moment, and one of the most relevant points of the 2020s in this regard.

Rather than tamper expectations, Rockstar Games has been building them up so far. To this end, a recent tease sets the bar as high as it possibly could go. The tease came during the Golden Joystick Awards this past week where the game won an award for the most anticipated release of 2025. And during the acceptance speech for the award, a Rockstar Games representative teased that the game is “absolutely mind-blowing,” followed by there’s “more to come.”

Of course, the latter may suggest the long-awaited second trailer is imminent, but it is the first tease that fans have latched onto. It may be nothing more than spur of the moment marketing speak, but Rockstar Games never talked about Red Dead Redemption 2 like this.

As for when the next trailer will come, we don’t know, but time is running out for it to happen this year. If the second trailer is going to release this year, it will either be this week or sometime in early December. Some think it may rear its head at The Game Awards 2024, but Rockstar Games doesn’t do events. The day the second trailer drops will be more notable than The Game Awards itself, so there is no reason to share any of the headlines. After December 12, it will be too close to the holiday season. To this end, we suspect the next trailer will be in Q1 2025, near the next earnings call for Rockstar Games.

