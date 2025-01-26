GTA 6 Leak May Reveal Major Upgrade to Wanted System

Between a previous GTA 6 leak and the GTA 6 reveal trailer, Grand Theft Auto fans believe Rockstar Games has upgraded the GTA 6 wanted system. Many Grand Theft Auto fans have been speculating for years what type of changes and upgrades will come with GTA 6. When Rockstar Games released GTA 5 in 2013, it set a new bar for open-world games. In 2018, it did this again with the release of Red Dead Redemption 2. And the bar RDR2 set has yet to be topped in the seven years since. The only game that comes close is Elden Ring, but that is due to terrific design more than impressive technology and systems. The bar will no doubt be topped by GTA 6 though. The question is just how will it be topped.

How revolutionary it will be remains to be seen, but it appears Rockstar Games is overhauling the Grand Theft Auto wanted system, which is in need of an overhaul. As a developer, Rockstar Games prides itself on immersion, yet the rather rudimentary wanted system in GTA 5 isn’t exactly immersive. Grand Theft Auto fans think GTA 6 is going to change this.

We know from the infamous GTA 6 leak that Rockstar Games has been working on wanted system changes. Right now, in GTA 5, the cops automatically connect you to a crime and then proceed to murder you for it. This isn’t really how it works in Red Dead Redemption 2’s own version of the wanted system, and it seems it will be evolved in GTA 6 as well.

In the GTA 6 reveal trailer, the cops seemingly fly by Jason and Lucia because they clearly don’t have a description of them or the vehicle they are getting away in. And as one comment on the post below notes, this idea that the cops won’t just automatically figure out every crime you commit lines up with the aforementioned leaks.

“In one of the leaks when Jason and Lucia are robbing the diner, as they are about to leave you can actually see a little message pop up at the top saying that the cops have full description of the vehicle they used to get away, so there could very well be a new element to the wanted system.

Right now, all we have is speculation, but the reveal trailer combined with the leaks suggest the wanted system is being overhauled. Over-the-top cop chases are a signature part of the GTA series though, so it is hard to imagine the system being overhauled to a point where these chases are dramatically decreased.

