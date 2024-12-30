GTA 6 Fans Discover New Details in First Trailer

Grand Theft Auto 6 fans have discovered a different version of the first trailer where they’re able to see more details. Rockstar Games is one of the most respected video game developers out there and its success has allotted a lot of freedoms other studios do not have. Rockstar is now working at a pace where it releases one game a generation now, minus remasters. The success of GTA Online and some of those remasters keeps revenue flowing in and allows the team the opportunity to keep working on GTA 6, a game that has been in development for about a decade. Outside of some leaks, we know very little about GTA 6.

Rockstar Games revealed GTA 6 with its first trailer last December. Many assumed this would kick off a long-awaited marketing campaign for GTA 6 and it didn’t. While it is the first piece of marketing for the game, one would expect something like another trailer or even screenshots by now. However, over a year later and Rockstar hasn’t made another peep about GTA 6. All we know is the game will release in fall 2025, provided there isn’t some sudden delay. Many fans were disappointed that Rockstar neglected to have another GTA 6 trailer out before the end of 2024, but it seems likely there will be a more steady marketing cycle once the second trailer is released sometime in 2025.

With that said, some GTA 6 fans have gotten a tad desperate. Fans are mulling over any piece of information they have trying to find new details and clues. Some fans even went as far as trying to find references to the number 27, as players believed Rockstar was teasing a second GTA 6 trailer for December 27th. This led some fans to go a bit mad and ultimately, broke a lot of hearts as nothing came of it. However, fans discovered a better version of the GTA 6 trailer which has some really interesting details.

There’s a YouTube-like website in China known as BiliBili and as one would expect, there’s a version of the GTA 6 trailer on it. However, this version is of a much higher quality than the ones fans have been studying. BiliBili has a higher bitrate and therefore, the picture is much clearer and more detailed. Fans have been mulling over the GTA 6 trailer from BiliBili and have determined that the game looks even better than they initially believed. For starters, some noted that textures are overall much better and make some previous critiques fans had redundant.

On top of that, fans were able to notice things like stretch marks on some of the NPCs on the beach, arm hair on Lucia, and wrinkles/texture to the lips of Lucia and the second protagonist, rumored to be named Jason. Is it the kind of earth shattering revelation one might hope for after all this time? Probably not. However, it does show that GTA 6 is going to be an absurdly detailed game. The fact that there are stretch marks on some NPCs goes to show the team isn’t cutting many corners and that every character is important to the game.

As of right now, GTA 6 fans will have to keep waiting. It would be a bit surprising if we went too much longer without an update on GTA 6. Some have speculated we may get some news around Valentine’s Day as the game has a Bonnie and Clyde-esque couple at the center of the game. Rockstar parent company Take-Two Interactive is also expected to have an earnings call around that time as well and Rockstar tends to time its trailers with those investor calls. Whether anything actually materializes remains to be seen, but don’t get your hopes up. We could go months without another peep from Rockstar. Either way, hopefully we get a release date for GTA 6 next time we hear about it and it sticks its 2025 release window.