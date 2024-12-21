GTA 4 Character Could Return in GTA 6

A GTA 4 character could be set to return for the first time in GTA 6, or at least that is what some Grand Theft Auto fans are expecting. It has been 16 years since Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto IV, the forgotten game of the GTA series. Of course, GTA 5 persists via GTA Online and has sold over 200 million copies. Meanwhile, GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas live on not just via nostalgia, but constant re-releases and recently with new remasters. Rockstar Games has hardly touched GTA 4 though. To this end, the only modern platform the game is available on is Steam, but this is an old version of the game.

GTA 4 has never been brought to PS4 or Xbox One, let alone PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Nor has it graced any Nintendo platform ever. In many ways, the game feels lost to time and a stopgap between modern GTA and nostalgic GTA. Those that still remember it though could be in a treat when GTA 6 releases.

The chances of Niko Bellic — the protagonist of GTA 4 — returning are very, very slim. When Rockstar Games brings characters back it is usually more minor characters. To this end, Ryder S. over on X pointed out that as of GTA 4 The Ballad of Gay Tony, Jerry Kapowtiz was planning to move to Vice City to open up a gun shop and a liquor shop. Whether he did this or not, I suppose we may find out. But the opportunity is right there if Rockstar Games decides to act on it.

GTA 4 was set in modern times, aka around 2008. So the majority of characters players meet in GTA 4 that didn’t die should still be alive during the events of GTA 6, which is also set in modern times.

For those that don’t remember Jerry, he is a homeless and troubled Vietnam War veteran in Liberty City. His age is unclear, but considering he is a Vietnam War veteran he would be quite old in GTA 6 if he does reappear.

Of course, take this speculation with a grain of salt. It is not common for characters from previous GTA games to reappear in future GTA games, but it has happened on occasion.

