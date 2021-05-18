GTA 6 Trends After Rockstar Games Leaves Grand Theft Auto Fans Disappointed
Grand Theft Auto VI -- or more specifically, "GTA 6" -- has been trending all morning on Twitter. This happens every few months, and it's never good news. Did Rockstar Games announce the GTA 6 release date? No. Did Rockstar drop a trailer? No. Did Rockstar confirm the game's existence? No. What it did do was share some GTA 5, GTA Online, and GTA 3 news. Not long after this, GTA 6 began to trend on Twitter, thanks to a large amount of depressed and angry Grand Theft Auto fans.
If you missed it, this morning Rockstar Games announced a release date for the "expanded and enhanced" version of GTA 5 coming to PS5 and the pair of Xbox Series consoles. It followed this up with a tease about GTA III and some "surprises" it has cooking up for the game's 20-year anniversary this year. Rockstar also dropped some GTA Online intel as well.
What Rockstar didn't drop was any reference to GTA 6. Despite this, it's not GTA Online or GTA 5 or even GTA 3 that have been trending on Twitter, it's been GTA 6.
Every time there's news about the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of GTA 5, GTA 6 immediately trends. Then GTA fans, en masse, click on the trend thinking there's news, just to find nothing but disappointment. Then these same fans tweet out this disappointment and frustration, and the trend grows and the cycle continues.
Gets Them Every Time
prevnext
please stop making GTA 6 trending man I keep thinking it's a reveal 😞 pic.twitter.com/OzsEuwSKad— z - 𝙏𝙮 🤖 (@Autonot2K) May 18, 2021
They Even Did the Blurb
prevnext
I saw this and I got excited because I saw the blurb and I thought omg they wouldn’t write a blurb unless it was something legit right??? Then I just get let down again 🤦🏻♀️
Ima be 80 before GTA 6 comes out pic.twitter.com/o00Jjt1S2W— Average Adult. (@xThisIsMyStory) May 18, 2021
Am I Laughing or Am I Crying?
prevnext
seeing GTA 6 trending just to find out it's just GTA 5 remastered pic.twitter.com/AXHm4aWtO1— 😈 liam 😈 (@xdliamm) May 18, 2021
Taking a Toll on Mental Health
prevnext
Next time I see GTA 6 trending I’m not even going to click it cause I’m tired of being let down pic.twitter.com/n7iVdOLVVW— raybans (@ravennicolexox) May 18, 2021
Feeling Like Clowns
prevnext
Me returning to the tl after clicking on GTA 6 trending pic.twitter.com/uK0XUtHmfy— Jason (@HellOnPaws) May 18, 2021
Also Feeling Like This
prevnext
Rockstar Games: No GTA 6 but we got some cool gta 5 updates...
Everyone: pic.twitter.com/5aiiZ0ZSoM— ZaxPrefersTV (@zaxptv) May 18, 2021
Rockstar Games Trolling
prevnext
Me: Yes GTA 6 is trending its finally here!
Rockstar games: pic.twitter.com/LEQH1uGZN5— Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) May 18, 2021
Need to Buy GTA 5 One Last Time
prevnext
I just want GTA 6 man pic.twitter.com/D3htTJE8jN— Spark👑 (@Sparkflyx3) May 18, 2021
Gaming Needs GTA 6 Right Now
prevnext
just imagine GTA 6 coming out right now just for the fact that the whole gaming scene is so dry rn, itll literally be the perfect time to release it— code: yosway #ad (@FaZeSway) May 18, 2021
Heartbroken
Me when I thought Rockstar was about to announce the release date of GTA 6 : pic.twitter.com/VmPyYDxkAE— Dominique Jackson (@RapSheetTv) May 18, 2021
It remains to be seen when Rockstar Games will announce GTA 6, but according to one leaker, it's not happening anytime soon.prev