GTA 6 Trends After Rockstar Games Leaves Grand Theft Auto Fans Disappointed

By Tyler Fischer

Grand Theft Auto VI -- or more specifically, "GTA 6" -- has been trending all morning on Twitter. This happens every few months, and it's never good news. Did Rockstar Games announce the GTA 6 release date? No. Did Rockstar drop a trailer? No. Did Rockstar confirm the game's existence? No. What it did do was share some GTA 5, GTA Online, and GTA 3 news. Not long after this, GTA 6 began to trend on Twitter, thanks to a large amount of depressed and angry Grand Theft Auto fans.

If you missed it, this morning Rockstar Games announced a release date for the "expanded and enhanced" version of GTA 5 coming to PS5 and the pair of Xbox Series consoles. It followed this up with a tease about GTA III and some "surprises" it has cooking up for the game's 20-year anniversary this year. Rockstar also dropped some GTA Online intel as well.

What Rockstar didn't drop was any reference to GTA 6. Despite this, it's not GTA Online or GTA 5 or even GTA 3 that have been trending on Twitter, it's been GTA 6.

Every time there's news about the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of GTA 5, GTA 6 immediately trends. Then GTA fans, en masse, click on the trend thinking there's news, just to find nothing but disappointment. Then these same fans tweet out this disappointment and frustration, and the trend grows and the cycle continues.

Gets Them Every Time

They Even Did the Blurb

Am I Laughing or Am I Crying?

Taking a Toll on Mental Health

Feeling Like Clowns

Also Feeling Like This

Rockstar Games Trolling

Need to Buy GTA 5 One Last Time

Gaming Needs GTA 6 Right Now

Heartbroken

It remains to be seen when Rockstar Games will announce GTA 6, but according to one leaker, it's not happening anytime soon

