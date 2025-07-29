GTA 6 Leaker Warns of Another Possible Delay

Back in May, Rockstar Games and Take-Two announced a delay for Grand Theft Auto 6. The game was originally supposed to be released at some point before the end of 2025, and many publishers in the video game industry were seemingly clearing the decks to avoid their games being released at the same time. That proved to be unnecessary, and it seems publishers might still want to keep May 26th, 2026 open. According to a new rumor, the game could end up being pushed out of that date, though nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.

The rumor comes from leaker Millie A on X/Twitter, who does seem to have some record with insider information. According to Millie, Rockstar is still planning to stick to that established release date for GTA 6. However, “internal talks suggest a possible slip,” that would apparently place the game in the month of September instead. That doesn’t sound like anything too definitive, but it does suggest that Rockstar isn’t married to the current release date, and will push the game back a little further if need be. As with any leak, readers should take this with a grain of salt.

image courtesy of take-two interactive

May 2026 is still a very long time away, so GTA fans will have to wait and see how things play out. Another delay would be disheartening, but it wouldn’t be entirely surprising, either. Rockstar is clearly taking its take to deliver the best experience possible. Any potential delays could help to further polish the game and ensure that it delivers on the massive amount of hype that has surrounded GTA 6 up to this point. Rockstar is in something of a unique position where it can take its time, and it probably won’t have any negative impact on how the game will sell. If anything, it might help, especially if the game launches in a good state.

Unsurprisingly, fans excited for GTA 6 are already airing frustrations, and some have even claimed that this is all made up. Unfortunately, there’s no way to authenticate the claim, as it’s unlikely Rockstar would comment on internal discussions about a highly-anticipated game. If it really does get pushed back, it seems likely we wouldn’t hear about that decision until later this year, or even in early 2026. With such a big amount of time between now and May 2026, a lot can happen.

Grand Theft Auto V is the second best-selling video game of all-time, with more than 215 million copies sold worldwide. No matter when GTA 6 arrives, it’s sure to be a massive seller. It’s been a long road to reach the game’s release date, and while it’s still a good way away, hopefully the destination will prove to be everything fans have hoped for.

