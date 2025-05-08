GTA 6 Fans Think They Spotted a Huge GTA 5 Story Connection

GTA 6 fans think they’ve spotted a pretty huge connection with GTA 5 in the latest trailer. Despite there being a bunch of Grand Theft Auto games, none of them are direct sequels. Typically, it’s a new cast of characters in a new setting doing new things. That’s a big part of the appeal of the franchise and is why Rockstar is able to keep it going, there’s no homework involved. That’s not to say there are zero connections with older games, sometimes old faces pop up in new games, but you won’t be lost if you’ve never played another GTA game before. GTA 6 is no exception to this as it has all new protagonists, allowing for a totally new story never before seen in a game like this.

Rockstar Games just gave us the second GTA 6 trailer along with a boatload of screenshots and lore dumps, giving fans no shortage of information on the game. It’s been a total treat and sent fans into a frenzy. Almost every single frame of the GTA 6 trailer has been picked apart but fans are still finding new details. On top of that, there’s all the new screenshots to comb over and fans are getting a total kick out of it. Needless to say, there’s plenty to talk about in the lead up to GTA 6 while we wait for more information on the game.

GTA 6 May Feature Michael’s Stolen Boat

One thing that players think they’ve discovered is a key connection between GTA 5 and GTA 6. At the beginning of the new GTA 6 trailer, players spotted a boat in Jason’s yard that is eerily similar to Michael’s stolen boat from GTA 5. If you remember, in the first few hours of GTA 5, Jimmy tries to sell Michael’s boat. This prompts Franklin and Michael to chase it down the highway while also saving Jimmy from the people who screwed him over. Unfortunately, Michael’s car stalls out and the boat drives off, never to be seen again.

However, a very similar boat with a blue stripe on its side can be seen in GTA 6‘s latest trailer. The entire boat isn’t visible, but fans notice that the deck of the boat seems to be different. Of course, there has been over a decade between games (assuming a similar amount of time passed in real life also passed in-game), so it’s not out of the question that the boat has been modified since it made its way to Vice City. Jason’s home is owned by Brian Heder, the man hassling him at the start of the trailer, and Brian owns a marina. So, it’s possible Jason, Brian, or someone who knows the two lifted the boat from Michael in Los Santos.

However, this is all speculation and there is some debate about whether it is the real boat or not. It’s also entirely possible that this is just the same kind of boat and it isn’t literally Michael’s. Either way, it would be pretty cool to see that link and have it maybe allow for a cameo from some GTA 5 characters.

GTA 6 is set to release on May 26th, 2026 for Xbox Series X|S and PS5. Do you think this is Michael’s boat? Let me know in the comments.