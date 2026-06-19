GTA 6 Trailer #3 Release Date Seemingly Confirmed by Rockstar Games

A new GTA 6 trailer is seemingly on the horizon following yesterday’s cover art reveal and pre-order date announcement. Of course, it’s been over a year since the second GTA 6 trailer was released. The first trailer was obviously light on finer details, and while the second trailer provided a little insight into the game’s story, it didn’t provide a ton. To this end, there are two trailers Grand Theft Auto fans still need to see: a proper story trailer and a gameplay trailer. Based on previous Rockstar Games marketing campaigns, we are getting the former, and it looks like we are getting it very soon.

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Rockstar Games has not locked in a trailer #3 release date, but it’s certainly tipped its hand. Rather than just dropping pre-orders on June 25, Rockstar Games has done something it seldom does: communicate ahead of time. In the process, it’s not just prepared fans for pre-orders but seemingly prepared them for a new trailer because Rockstar Games is not going to launch pre-orders without new media for the game, especially considering the last trailer was released on May 6, 2025. To this end, trailer #3 is seemingly locked in for June 25.

GTA 6 Story Trailer or Gameplay Trailer

As you may remember, the first Red Dead Redemption 2 gameplay trailer didn’t release until the game was two months out, and after three cinematic trailers. The first trailer was more or less a background piece, like the first GTA 6 trailer. Then the second trailer started to pull back the curtain on the story, just like the second GTA 6 trailer. The third Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer was essentially the official story trailer for the game, and there’s no reason to expect GTA 6 to be any different.

All of this is to say, if GTA 6 is getting a new trailer on June 25, and it looks like it’s going to, it’s not going to be a gameplay trailer, but another cinematic story trailer. If history repeats, and it often does with Rockstar Games, we won’t get the GTA 6 gameplay trailer until the end of August or the first half of September.

It is possible that pre-orders will launch with no new trailer, but this would be unprecedented. The launch of pre-orders is a big deal, and Rockstar Games is going to want to make as big of a pop as possible, and then have another big pop closer to launch with the reveal of the gameplay. If there is one game that could sell pre-orders by doing nothing, it is GTA 6. For what it is worth, though, fans are already counting on getting a trailer next week.

“They can’t open pre-orders based on a trailer that is more than 400 days old. Therefore, it’s highly likely we’ll see trailer 3 or a gameplay trailer or both on June 25th,” writes one fan on Reddit. Another adds: “Very likely getting trailer 3 indeed.”

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.