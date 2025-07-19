GTA 6 Leak Reveals Major Upgrade on PS5 Pro

A new Grand Theft Auto IV report has potentially leaked the major upgrade Rockstar Games is planning for Grand Theft Auto fans on PS5 Pro. It has not been confirmed, but the expectation right now is that the base PS5 and the Xbox Series X will run GTA 6 at 30 frames per second. There has been reporting suggesting as much, plus the historical context of previous releases from Rockstar Games to consider. It is also just the expectation based on the reality of the tech that powers the pair of consoles. GTA 6 is going to be the most technically demanding game of the generation, and to get a huge open-world with the level of detail and life GTA 6 is going to have running at 60 frames per second on the base PS5 and Xbox Series X would be an unlikely herculean effort from Rockstar Games engineers. Using the extra power of the PS5 Pro may be a different story though.

The new report comes the way of YouTuber and X user Detective Seeds, a well-known source who has been at the forefront of PS5 Pro rumors recently. According to the insider, PlayStation is working directly with Rockstar Games to get GTA 6 on PS5 Pro at 60 frames per second as part of a larger partnership between the two that will span more than one release.

“GTA 6 has been, and continues to hit 60fps while being optimized for the PS5 Pro on multiple graphical settings,” reads the report. “PlayStation engineers are assisting with the optimization due to the new tech being implemented and rolled out with a current target date of May 2026. They are also assisting on several other Rockstar titles that are rolling out in the near future (pre-PS5 Pro 2026 update).”

The report continues: “As of right now, 60FPS is being achieved on the PS5 Pro only (this could obviously change before release). It is anticipated that GTA 6 will have multiple graphical options on the PS5 Pro on release. Also, the Rockstar/Playstation marketing deal is what’s allowing, and encouraging this collaboration on optimization. Should see several GTA 6 and PlayStation bundles in the next marketing push. This info is from a Playstation engineer who has provided highly accurate and verified info several times in the past.”

Is any of this true? Well, the information has not been verified, debunked, nor corroborated so take it with a grain of salt. The source, specifically, has proven reliable in the past, but also been off the mark in the past as well.

At the moment of publishing, neither Rockstar Games nor PlayStation have commented on this new report and the speculation it has created. Neither typically do comment on rumors and speculation, so we do not expect this to change, but if it does we will update the story accordingly.

Grand Theft Auto VI is set to release on May 26, 2026 via PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming GTA game — including all of the latest GTA 6 news, all of the latest GTA 6 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest GTA 6 speculation — click here.