GTA 6 Reveals First Radio Stations With Tracks From Bad Bunny, Black Sabbath, and More

Rockstar Games has today revealed the first official details on the radio stations that will be appearing in Grand Theft Auto 6 while also confirming an initial round of songs for each. Throughout GTA’s history, radio stations have been one of the most iconic and beloved aspects of each entry. Not only do these stations typically contain an array of excellent songs, but the in-game DJs and ads featured in between tracks often boast some of the best writing in all of Grand Theft Auto. Expectedly, Rockstar has now verified that radio will again be a big component of GTA 6, and has given fans a better idea of what to expect from this time around.

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In total, Rockstar has currently verified a group of six radio stations that will be present in Grand Theft Auto 6. While this is merely meant to be a preview of what the full game will offer, the confirmed stations so far are tied to varying genres like hip-hop, heavy metal, country, and Latin. Although it’s not known how many tracks will be seen in the entirety of GTA 6, Rockstar has also revealed that there will be some big-name artists in the game, with the likes of Bad Bunny, Black Sabbath, MGMT, Charli xcx, and Hank Williams Jr. perhaps representing the most notable so far.

Here are the official descriptions from Rockstar of the confirmed radio stations that will be appearing in GTA 6, along with a select list of songs that will be featured on each:

Cocoteo FM : Leonida’s home for the best of modern Latin music. Hosted by El Martillo and La Gata and featuring everything from bachata and merengue to dembow and reggaeton – Cocoteo FM is el party que nunca se apaga. EoO – Bad Bunny Si Es Trucho Es Trucho (Remix) – Axel Rulay ft. Farruko & El Alfa Canalla – Romeo Santos & El Chaval de la Bachata

Leonida’s home for the best of modern Latin music. Hosted by El Martillo and La Gata and featuring everything from bachata and merengue to dembow and reggaeton – Cocoteo FM is el party que nunca se apaga.

Back Country Radio : MW and Delta Dawne blast renegade country music to the Grassrivers, Port Gellhorn, and beyond. Stay tuned for Back Country’s roving reporter, swamp meteorologist, and Delta’s not-so-secret lover Mud Dog Mike checking in from the driver’s seat of his Grassrivers airboat. Need a Little Time Off for Bad Behavior – David Allan Coe Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind) – Loretta Lynn The Conversation – Hank Williams, Jr. & Waylon Jennings

MW and Delta Dawne blast renegade country music to the Grassrivers, Port Gellhorn, and beyond. Stay tuned for Back Country’s roving reporter, swamp meteorologist, and Delta’s not-so-secret lover Mud Dog Mike checking in from the driver’s seat of his Grassrivers airboat.

AfroBank FM: Turn up the gbedu with Burna and Palmsy, AfroBank FM’s dynamic duo curating the best in African music, from 20th-century classics and undiscovered gems to contemporary sounds like amapiano, 3-step, and more. Joha – Asake Gye Wani – Pat Thomas ft. Ebo Taylor Shay’sana – DJ Lag & Robot Boii ft. Kamo Mphela

Turn up the gbedu with Burna and Palmsy, AfroBank FM’s dynamic duo curating the best in African music, from 20th-century classics and undiscovered gems to contemporary sounds like amapiano, 3-step, and more.

The Chamber 106.6: Crushing metal has landed in Leonida. Jump in the pit with DJ Kerry and DJ Tom for classic metal from the ‘80s and beyond as they channel Leonida’s deep metal roots I – Black Sabbath I’m Broken – Pantera Raining Blood – Slayer

Crushing metal has landed in Leonida. Jump in the pit with DJ Kerry and DJ Tom for classic metal from the ‘80s and beyond as they channel Leonida’s deep metal roots

Flash FM : The Vice City institution that delivers the best in pop music with Robyn and Alex — guaranteed to make you dance no matter where you find yourself in the Goodtime State. Good Ones – Charli xcx Electric Feel – MGMT Midnight Sun (Girls Trip) – Zara Larsson & Pink Pantheress

The Vice City institution that delivers the best in pop music with Robyn and Alex — guaranteed to make you dance no matter where you find yourself in the Goodtime State.

Dirty South Classics : A little southern hospitality from Trick and Trina, blasting regional rap and hip-hop classics. From the beach to the block, nobody reps Leonida and the South like they do. Like A Pimp – David Banner ft. Lil’ Flip Who Dat – JT Money ft. Solé Born N Raised – DJ Khaled ft. Trick Daddy, Rick Ross & Pitbull

A little southern hospitality from Trick and Trina, blasting regional rap and hip-hop classics. From the beach to the block, nobody reps Leonida and the South like they do.

Outside of detailing a handful of the radio stations that will show up in Grand Theft Auto 6 (which can be previewed on the game’s official site right here), Rockstar also happened to share a few new screenshots from the title. These new images don’t feature characters like Jason and Lucia in various situations, but instead highlight Vice City and the surrounding areas of Leonida that will be explorable in-game. They represent some of our best looks so far at the high level of detail that Rockstar has put into every nook and cranny of GTA 6 and further the excitement that builds toward the game’s imminent launch.

To that end, Grand Theft Auto 6 will finally release next month on November 19th for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Be sure to continue following our coverage here on ComicBook in the lead-up to its arrival, as we’ll have a ton more to share with you on 2026’s biggest game release over that time.