When Will We Know if GTA 6 Is Delayed?

With only about seven months left in the year for GTA 6 to hit its fall 2025 release window, many are wondering if the game will get delayed. Right now, the last thing anyone wants to happen is for GTA 6 to not release this year. It’s a game people have waited 12 years to play and have built a lot of anticipation around it. Not only has there been a big gap between GTA games, but it has been seven years since Rockstar Games released its last game, Red Dead Redemption 2. Naturally, fans are craving a new open world game from one of the best open world developers in the business.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although a lot of people have been wondering if GTA 6 will get delayed this year, Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive has noted throughout 2024 and 2025 that the game is still on track for a fall 2025 release. Of course, anything can change at a given moment and they could always be weighing the possibility of a delay behind the scenes, but they seem to be fairly confident that they will hit their target. Take-Two is also demonstrating that is is opting for shorter marketing cycles with its other games like Mafia: The Old Country, which makes a GTA 6 delay feel less likely. Of course, nothing is guaranteed, but fans are wondering when we might actually know if the game is delayed.

gta 6

Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive has confirmed they will be hosting their quarterly investors call on May 15th, 2025. This is incredibly significant as Rockstar tends to time big news around these investor calls. For example, the first GTA 6 trailer was announced around the same day as Take-Two’s 2023 earnings call. Red Dead Redemption 2 had its first and second trailers also timed just a couple of weeks prior to these earnings calls too. By announcing them just before these financial events, it allows hype to build and give Take-Two the opportunity to field questions from investors.

Obviously, GTA 6 is the biggest game on the slate for this year and will be a hot topic. If Rockstar Games really is planning to release GTA 6 this fall, it’s highly likely we will get some news sometime between now and May 15th. Given how much of an event this is going to be, Rockstar Games is going to need to ramp up the marketing and Take-Two has already stated that it plans to use billboards, television, and more to make the world aware of GTA 6‘s release. Right now, Take-Two’s release schedule seems to indicate that GTA 6 could release late October or early November.

It’s also likely that Rockstar and Take-Two will make it clear if the game is arriving this year by then as well. By mid-May, Rockstar Games will know whether or not it can release GTA 6 within the next six months. Either way, it’s likely safe to assume some kind of news is imminent, but the question remains if it will be good or bad.

Do you think GTA 6 will get delayed? Let me know in the comments!