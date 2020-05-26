GTA 6 Release Date Possibly Revealed

✖

The PS5 and Xbox Series X release date of Grand Theft Auto VI -- also known as GTA 6 -- has seemingly been revealed by Rockstar Games parent company, Take-Two Interactive. The games maker, which also owns 2K, has revealed that it's expecting to spend a massive $89 million on marketing during April 1 2023 and March 31, 2021. This is more than double the marketing budget than the company usually spends any given year. In fcta, the last time the company splurged this much on marketing, it was ahead of the release of Red Dead Redemption 2. In other words, it's safe to assume this marketing is for the company's next massive game: Grand Theft Auto VI.

The new figures come way of the company's latest 10-K SEC filing, which unfortunately doesn't divulge any further salient details. However, it's now looking like Grand Theft Auto VI will release sometime during 2023 or early 2024. Not only is there no other game that could explain the huge uptick in the marketing budget, but this date makes sense for the game.

According to recent reports, the game is still somewhat in the earlier stages of development. Further, there were five years between the release of GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. If GTA 6 releases holiday 2023 it would be a near replication of the GTA 5 to RDR2 release schedule.

“We are not sure how much we should be reading into this shift, but we would note that this disclosure accurately predicted the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2 prior to that game’s announcement,” said Jeff Cohen, an analyst for investment firm Stephens, while speaking about the news. “[Take-Two management] has spoken very confidently about the pipeline over the next five years and existing live services execution has been excellent. However, the timing of the next Grand Theft Auto remains top-of-mind for investors, particularly with the stock near all-time highs.”

Of course, for now, this information and the speculation derived from it should be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and everything here is subject to change. That said, at the moment, it seems like we're going to have to wait a few more years to see the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series.

At the moment of publishing, GTA 6 has not been officially announced, but it's expected to be in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage on the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto Series, click here.

H/T, Venture Beat.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.