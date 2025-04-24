GTA 6 Release Date Narrowed Down in New Report

A new report claims to have some inside information on the GTA 6 release date. Officially, Rockstar Games has not communicated a GTA 6 release date beyond Q3/Q4 2025. Unofficially, a release date more specific than this has been communicated, however, it remains to be seen if the new report is legit or not. The source of the report is X account Detective Seeds, a source that has been on the money in the past, but who has also been well off the mark in the past as well. In other words, take everything below with a big grain of salt.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Detective Seeds, the GTA 6 release date is going to be mid-November. What the exact date is, they don’t say, but this is considerably more precise than the official window Rockstar Games has communicated. That said, this small window, according to the source, is assuming nothing has happened and that the game has not been delayed, which in turn suggests the information itself is not the newest intel.

In addition to this, Detective Seeds notes that PlayStation knows when the GTA 6 release date is, which may or may not be true. It is reasonable to assume PlayStation has been tipped off to this information, but it’s just an assumption and speculation. That said, if it has been tipped off, then Ghost of Yotei’s new October 2 release date may shed light on the release date of GTA 6, as PlayStation will not want to release Ghost of Yotei anywhere near the release date of GTA 6 because to release anywhere near the release date of GTA 6 is to ensure your game is completely and utterly overshadowed by what will end up being the biggest release in entertainment history.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games nor its parent company — Take-Two Interactive — have commented on this report. There are a few reasons why we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, do remember to take everything here with a grain of salt.

GTA 6 is in development for the PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game — including all of the latest GTA 6 news, all of the latest GTA 6 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest GTA 6 speculation — click here.