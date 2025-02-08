Rockstar Games Fans Divided Over Studio’s Next Game After GTA 6

Fans of Rockstar Games are divided over the studio’s next game following GTA 6. According to Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two Interactive, GTA 6 is still on schedule to release fall 2025. This confirmation comes amidst fears that the long-awaited new Grand Theft Auto game is going to be delayed. Whenever the GTA 6 release date ends up being, whether it releases in 2025 or 2026, it is going to be the biggest release in entertainment history. The 2025 release date can be doubted, but this can not be. What’s after GTA 6 for Rockstar Games though?

While GTA 6 Online will no doubt keep Rockstar Games very busy, as well as general GTA 6 support, the studio will eventually pivot to something else. And it will have a lot of choices. It could go straight into GTA 7 or swap back to Red Dead Redemption and make Red Dead Redemption 3. The historical ping ponging back and forth between GTA and Red Dead Redemption suggests this is what will happen.

The studio will have other options as well though. It could jump into a new IP, for example. To this end, there have been rumors of it making a medieval game for a very long time. And of course, it has a wealth of other IP it could revive, such as Bully, Man Hunt, Max Payne, and L.A. Noire. As you would expect, Rockstar Games fans have dividing opinions on what this next game after GTA 6 should be.

Over on the Rockstar Games Reddit page, a post about what the studio’s next game after GTA 6 should be has been gaining traction with nearly 600 comments. And the replies reveal the distinct pockets of the Rockstar Games fandom all of which want something different.

Interestingly, the most popular shout, aka the comment with the most likes, is not for GTA 7 or Red Dead Redemption like some may expect, but for Bully 2. For years there have been rumors of Bully 2, and we have heard ourselves, through the grapevine, of more than one Bully 2 project that began development but was eventually shelved in favor of shifting resources around. The fact that a sequel to a a 2006 game is the most popular shout says a lot about the quality of Bully and how many ride or die fans it has.

The second most popular shout is that Rockstar Games should make something new, something it has not done since 2013 when it released L.A. Noire. That was 12 years ago. That said, with the wealth of IP as its disposal, it is hard to imagine Rockstar Games making something brand new.

Other common shouts include new games or remakes in the following series: Midnight Club, L.A. Noire, Max Payne, and Warriors. Of course, there are also shouts for GTA 7 and Red Dead Redemption 3.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What game would you like to see from Rockstar Games next?