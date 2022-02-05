GTA 6 Insider Gives New Speculation on Release Date

A notable GTA 6 insider has provided some new speculation about the release date of the long-awaited game. Within the past day, Rockstar Games finally confirmed that it was developing the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. While this news on its own was pretty notable for fans, Rockstar failed to provide any other details associated with the project, specifically in regard to a launch window. And while the release date of GTA 6 is something that we likely won’t learn about for quite some time, we could now have an idea of what to expect.

Following the confirmation of GTA 6 within the past day, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier took to social media to share his thoughts on the news. Schreier, who has had numerous scoops in the past when it comes to Rockstar titles, theorized that the studio will formally announce Grand Theft Auto 6 later this year and will commit to a fall 2023 launch window. However, Schreier went on to say that he believes this window won’t be met, which will then lead to GTA 6 arriving at some point in 2024 instead. Whether or not Schreier has any insider information that led him to this conclusion wasn’t stated, but this statement is one that does line up with some previous rumors we have heard about the launch of GTA 6.

Wouldn't be shocked to see Grand Theft Auto VI announced later this year with a fake release date of "fall 2023" that then slips to 2024 https://t.co/PCtS7o6FEe — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 4, 2022

It’s important to stress that Schreier’s speculation here with GTA 6 is just that: speculation. As such, this information shouldn’t be taken as truth by any means. While Schreier is one of the most well-connected and respected reporters when it comes to the video game industry, this is just his own best guess about when GTA 6 might release. Still, given how much he has known about Rockstar’s inner workings in the past, it wouldn’t be shocking if his hypothesis does end up ringing true in the future.

